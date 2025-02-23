Over 1 billion Muslims worldwide will soon start fasting during daylight hours for the holy month of Ramadan 2025

Ramadan is Islam’s sacred month of fasting, dedicated to self-reflection, prayer, supporting the needy, seeking forgiveness, among other good acts

Legit.ng highlights what people need to know about the holy month of Ramadan, including the start date of the 2025 edition

FCT, Abuja - In the next few days, Muslims across the globe will be marking the glorious month of Ramadan 2025.

Nigerian Muslims are not exempted. The start-date across countries of the world only varies due to time differences.

Ramadan start 2025 in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that Ramadan is integral to the Islamic faith and sees Muslims all over the world commemorate the occasion through reflection and celebration.

It is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting.

Things to know about Ramadan 2025:

When does Ramadan 2025 start?

As the Islamic calendar is based around the lunar cycle, Ramadan rotates by approximately ten days yearly.

The 2025 Ramadan will most likely take place from Saturday, March 1, to either Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31—according to astronomical calculations.

The super new moon, named for its proximity to Earth, sets the stage for the onset of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2025: How Muslims mark period

Ramadan is held during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is a time for spiritual reflection, acts of charity and spending time with loved ones.

It is a period for reflection, self-restraint, and warmth intended to bring Muslims closer to Allah, hence the abstention from earthly distractions like food and water, cigarettes, and sexual activity during daylight hours.

A modest meal is taken before dawn known as “suhoor” and after dusk known as “iftar” but nothing whatsoever is consumed in between, not even water.

Fasting during Ramadan is a requirement for all Muslims from a young age, in some cases beginning as early as 10.

The reason Muslims fast is that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, the other pillars being faith, prayer, charity and making the pilgrimage to Mecca – the holy city.

Before sunrise, Muslims will have a meal (suhoor) and another meal (iftar) after sunset. The only people who do not have to fast during Ramadan are children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those who are travelling or who are ill.

Many practicing Muslims also perform additional prayers, especially at night, and attempt to recite the entire Holy Qur'an.

Rules of Ramadan

A religious teacher, Ustadh Rafiu Olasunkanmi, spoke to Legit.ng and explained the rules guiding the observance of Ramadan.

He told Legit.ng:

"Fasting generally entails abstaining from food, drink, and sexual relations from before the first light of dawn until the setting of the sun.

"We are required as Muslims to fast on each of the 29 to 30 days of Ramadan. If unable to fast, charity or fasting days outside Ramadan may suffice."

He added:

"Understanding what a true Muslim cannot do during Ramadan goes beyond the prohibition of drinking or eating. The rules about Ramadan also emphasise avoiding sinful behaviours, such as deceit or hostility. Adhering to these principles helps Muslims use the time to focus on empathy, recite the Holy Qur’an, and strengthen their connection with our God, Allah."

What happens when Ramadan 2025 ends?

Eid-el-Fitr, also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" is a celebration that marks the end of Ramadan. Eid-el-Fitr is expected to take place on Sunday, March 30, 2025, or Monday, March 31, 2025—depending on the sighting of the moon.

When a crescent moon is spotted during Ramadan, it marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal and signals the first day of Eid-el-Fitr, the feast that follows Ramadan.

Read more about Ramadan 2025:

Yoruba imams announce Ramadan 2025 commencement date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Edo and Delta announced that the 2025 Ramadan fasting will commence on March 1.

According to the group, the announcement was made via the office of the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland.

It stressed that the Ramadan fast start date release was from the office of the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan.

