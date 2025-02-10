Rapper Odumodu Blvck has addressed viral reports on the millions he spends per week on smokes

Odumodu Blvck also shared a WhatsApp conversation between him and a lady who appeared to be a family member

The rapper's response after she forwarded the viral report to him on WhatsApp has stirred reactions online

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodu Blvck has reacted to viral reports on the amount he spends on smoke each day and weekly.

Odumodu, who recently bragged about his status in the music industry, had talked about spending a whopping sum of N2 million every day, totalling N14 million per week on smoke.

Odumodu Blvck shares screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with his aunty. Credit: odumodublvck.

The rapper made the bold claim during a chat with comedian Carter Efe, who was taken aback by his lifestyle as he called him a “bad person” for spending so much on smoke.

Odumodu Blvck debunks claim

The rapper in a tweet via his official X handle shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with a lady who appeared to be a family member as the display name showed 'Aunty Christbo.'

Odumodu's aunty had reshared the reports to him on WhatsApp, and he swiftly debunked it as a lie.

"It is not true o," Odumodu wrote in a response.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Odumodu Blvck sang a gospel song during his mother's birthday in church.

Reactions to Odumodu Blvck's tweet

Tioluwalope0 said:

"Gdmng = good morning ! these older generation eh."

Aboyowa wrote:·

"But you said it yourself when you were with Carter Efe the other day."

Mevix88 said:

"You no go deny ke."

Tallie_of_Lagos reacted:

"Just ready yourself Next family/ kinsmen meeting na your matter be the agenda of the day."

OoC_Bbnaija wrote:

"When elders won caution pikin..Dem go call am him real name ....Tochi."

YusuffAzeez10 said:

"Dem no know say your total wealth never reach N14M sef."

What Odumodu Blvck said about music

In other news via Legit.ng, Odumodu Blvck made a bold claim about his career and his achievements.

According to the rapper, music does not cheat anyone, it is what one puts into it that it gives back to the person.

His comment was greeted with criticism from fans, who debated about his words and taunted him about his career.

