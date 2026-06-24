Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya sparked fresh reactions online after he shared a cryptic post amid the crash of his marriage to Nafisat Hammed

The cryptic Instagram post surfaced shortly after Nafisat accused the popular movie star of domestic violence and claimed he tied the knot with her friend

Social media users flooded the comment section of the actor to share various opinions regarding his decision to ignore the allegations made against him

Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya has stirred reactions after sharing a cryptic post on social media amid reports that his marriage to Nafisat Feenah Hammed has collapsed.

The couple got married on June 29, 2025, but their marriage crashed in less than one year when a document surfaced online days ago, announcing the end of their marriage.

Akin Olaiya shares cryptic message as his marriage crisis with Nafisat Hammed continues to generate reactions online. Photo: akin_olaiya

Source: Instagram

In the document, allegedly released by Akin Olaiya, the Yoruba actor announced the dissolution of his marriage to his Hausa wife, Nafisat, stating that shortly after their wedding, she left their matrimonial home without notice and later refused all reconciliation efforts despite his attempts to reach her and her family.

Responding in a lengthy video trending on social media, Nafisat shared her side of the story.

She accused her estranged husband of mistreating her, being violent, spreading rumours about her, and marrying her friend.

Amid the controversy, Akin Olaiya shared a video on June 23, 2026, where he was seen dancing to a Fuji song whose lyrics seemed targeted at his critics.

The song suggested that haters should continue hating, as he has God behind him and nothing anyone does can bother or affect him.

Alongside the clip, he wrote:

"❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 If only some people knew that nothing lasts for ever then they will take life easy. GBAM 💯 ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 Good evening lovers 💛💕"

Check out his Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Akin Olaiya's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users found his response amusing, while others demanded proper answers regarding the allegations.

@glamour_bu:

“Tictok people talk say naa dance and osupa saidi song🎵 you go take reply everyone and you didn't dissapoint😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@sapphire_home_of_fragrance_:

“I just love this man , I don’t know why he hasn’t been appearing on our screen again . Love and light ❤️”

@fisayoadebowale:

“Give them back to back my favorite 😍😍😍😍😍😍”

@wearsbyalhayaahulifestyles:

“Na your old age make u dey look oooo aiye asan. Hmmm”

@tiwa_integrated_concept_kuliku:

“We online inlaws need to know what happened, you marry her bestie abi u no marry her bestie?”

@alakaba_toyinpeculiar:

“I dey gbadun this season film way I they watch,but maraya ABI weting they call her get 1-,you 0= 1-0. But I just they wonder why men life be like that😂”

Akin Olaiya says nothing lasts forever as discussions about his marriage to Nafisat Hammed continue. Photo: akin_olaiya

Source: Instagram

Nafisat's friends accuse Akin Olaiya of betrayal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that friends of Nafisat Hammed accused actor Akin Olaiya and his new wife of betrayal.

The women released an audio message claiming the new bride served as a bridesmaid during Nafisat's wedding before taking over the husband.

They confirmed that Nafisat was not forced into the marriage but noted that she looked upset on her wedding day because of an early morning incident.

Source: Legit.ng