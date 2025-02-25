May Edochie has shared pictures and videos of her as she enjoys her vacation in China

In a video, May Edochie showed off the gym in an exotic hotel where she is lodged in China

May Edochie's update about her current location has stirred up reactions from celebrities as well as her fans and followers

May Edochie, an influencer and actress, who is also the estranged wife to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, is currently in China.

Yul's estranged wife has been sharing videos and pictures hinting at the fact that she is outside the shore of Nigeria.

May Edochie shares video and pictures from her vacation in China. Credit: mayyuedochie

Source: Instagram

In a video, May Edochie shared a clip of her and some friends showing off their international passports.

Barely a few days after sharing the video, May, who acted in comedian AY's The Waiter movie, has been sharing pictures showing off her attire, without making her location known.

However, in a recent video shared on Tuesday, February 25, May revealed she was in China and enjoying her vacation.

May Edochie encourages fans as she vacations in China. Credit: mayyuledochie.

Source: Instagram

She also showed off the gym of the exotic hotel where she was lodged.

In a caption of one of her posts, May Edochie shared a motivational message for fans and followers, encouraging them to continue working towards success.

"Happy new week fam, S.L.I.D.E. Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” It’s a good reminder that progress comes with consistency! May God bless our hustles."

Watch a video of May Edochie and her friends showing off their international passports below:

See pictures of May Edochie in an exotic hotel in China:

Below is a video of May Edochie revealing her current location, including the gym in the exotic hotel where she is lodged:

What people are saying about May Edochie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many of her fans showered praises on her. Others also took time to throw shades at her estranged husband Yul Edochie.

Read the comments below:

ronnie_roxxie said:

"Some people dey prepare for work this early momo, but we just have to branch Queen May's Page to mark register Una Good morning oo... Have a Blessed Day Ahead."

gsm_everything reacted:

"Queen May the very day this jumpsuit you’re wearing lost na that very day gan gan I’ll be buying my own."

d_aura_of_cherrie said:

"Hardwork pays, consistency pays, all that work we put in behind the scene for years will definitely blow us up someday, that's the motivation we get from our Queen."

chiaarons reacted:

"And someone is saying My Queen is lonely??? Enjoy yourself jare with your amazing friends. Nwa Oma osiso."

paneo_kidscloset said:

"Premium or Nothing Period."

phinemandy commented:

"Lord of the rings crying on the other side of the world with Mrs yoko."

mirabelokoroafor said:

"Money is talking. Husband snatchers no fit travel like this. Na only from Enugu to Asaba."

May Edochie laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie lamented false pages built to malign her daughter, Danielle.

May defended her daughter, revealing that some individuals had created fake profiles to present her as an arrogant and unpleasant child.

According to her, these impersonators have been using content from her daughter's page to alter the story.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng