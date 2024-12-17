Nigerian comedian AY Makun and Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May Edochie, had netizen grinning from ear to ear

The humour merchant premiered his highly anticipated movie The Waiter on December 14, 2024, and it was a star-studded event

A video from the gathering showed how May and AY showed up on the red carpet, complementing each other with their glamour

Nigerian comedian AY Makun and Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May Edochie, have turned heads following their appearance at the premiere of The Waiter movie.

The premiere of the much-anticipated movie produced by the comic merchant was held in Lagos on Saturday night, December 14, 2024.

May Edochie and AY Makun turned heads at The Waiter movie première. Credit: @mayyul_edochie, @aymakun

Legit.ng reported that several celebs showed up at the occasion with their Rolls-Royce, and the venue's parking space was a luxurious sight to behold.

A video showing May Edochie, who starred in the movie's teaser, and AY on the red carpet caught the fancy of netizens.

The businesswoman donned a sliver off-shoulder dinner gown, and AY complimented the red carpet look with a three-piece suit attire. They both posed elegantly for the camera as he gently placed his hands on May's waist for the brief picture moment.

Watch the video below:

May Edochie and AY trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amakaduru:

"Men don’t even know what they want Aswear."

spicekluxuryadd_14:

"Stunning, beautiful gorgeous Queen May 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️giddem."

vivianslearning:

"Anywhere I see queen may pucs/video I must like and comment. I love her."

realestatebabygirl:

"Person wey Judith for snatchH, she go snatcHh nonsense."

nellychikaejindu:

"Omo I have watched this video countless times @cute~jullss you did this one n it's first I saw as I entered here😍😍😍😍😍 the 👑👑👑 @mayyul-edochie ur a blessing to this generation."

mberuamk:

"A gentle reminder to you all, The WAITER movie is out on the 20th December in all cinemas in Nigeria. Please go and watch to see beautiful Queen May ❤️. It’s mind blowwing."

cherish_lingerie1:

"She’s so beautiful 😍😍❤️ the dress on her is perfect."

chinasalov:

"Yul unfollows anyone who post May, he and lindaikejiblog no longer follows each."

