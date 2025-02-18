Blogger Tosin Silverdam has expressed his disappointment in Sophia Momodu over her comments on a reality show

The blogger, who thanked God Davido didn't settle for Sophia Momodu over Chioma Adeleke as his wife also gave his reasons

Tosin Silverdam's comment about Sophia Momodu has since triggered reactions from many of her fans and followers who clapped back at the blogger

Popular social media personality and blogger Tosin Silverdam has stirred up a new drama with his comment about music star David Adeleke, aka Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Tosin expressed disappointment in Sophia over her comment where she bragged about her possessions on the popular reality TV show, Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3.

The blogger who expressed gratitude to God on Davido's behalf for marrying Chioma and not Sophia stated that the DMW label boss dodged a bullet.

Tosin who said he is a fan of Sophia, however, stated that her comment on the reality show was childish.

"Thank God Davido didn’t marry this Sophia Lady, Davido dodged a real bullet, I was really expecting better from Sophie cos I’m disappointed.

"No be man dey sponsor this your lifestyle, what are you feeling like, who she be," he added in the video.

In related news, Sophia Momodu shared a hint about her romantic lifestyle and why she can't settle down for a man who is not financially buoyant.

The mother of one, during a conversation with fellow cast member Mariam Timmer, confirmed she was seeing someone.

"I don't think a broke man will know what to do with me, if you're breathing next to me, you're spending money," she said while bragging about her new man's financial networth.

Watch the video of Tosin Silverdam expressing disappointment in Sophia Momodu below:

Reactions trail Tosin Silverdam's comment about Sophia

Read some of the comments that trailed the video below:

itslexia_1 said:

"Now i see why aunty funke doesn’t let u come any close. Not me thinking u were one of the few unbiased bloggers out there but its evident a lil change has entered your pocket. How much did they give u to talk down on Sophia? it’s so clear."

anuoluwapoismyname reacted:

"Tosin stop it na. When you own not rent the feeling is different to be honest take for instance the iPhone and android saga… plus she apologized for the miscommunication dabota’s attitude to very uncultured too, I she seems intimidated but then they have to entertain us."

foodiescrush.ng commented:

"Tosin you are wrong , kindly watch the episode properly again.I don’t understand why you guys always see people who’re confident as been proud or ego , you are so wrong."

osaro_erto said:

"They’ve paid you to talk down on her."

shades.of.ayo reacted:

"We are glad she didn’t marry Davido too."

maclena65 wrote:

"David not a saint!! Chioma not a saint!! They're just pretentive. Sophia is that girl you can't intimidate and go free. She's bold and outspoken not pretentive like your fav."

How Davido responded to Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido reacted to Sophia's counter-affidavit over their daughter Imade's custody.

Davido expressed displeasure at his baby mama for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi, in the affidavit.

The singer hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

