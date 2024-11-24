MC Oluomo's ex and designer, Ehi Ogbebor, has shared photos from her visit to his office in Abuja

Ehi Ogbebor shared the purpose of her visit to the NURTW president, who she called a good man

Ehi Ogbebor's visit to MC Oluomo has since spurred comments from several netizens

Popular interior designer Ehi Ogbebor is the first celebrity to share pictures from her courtesy visit to her ex Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, after his appointment as the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Ehi Ogbebor, who used to be an item with Oluomo in the past, was seen with some people who seemed to be a part of her crew at the NURTW president's office in Abuja.

Ehi Ogbebor poses for pictures with MC Oluomo. Credit: kingmcoluomo/ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

The interior designer revealed she visited Oluomo to congratulate him on his new appointment.

She posted pictures of her visit, describing MC Oluomo as a good man, adding that his new appointment was well-deserved.

“Stopped by to congratulate a Good Friend n a good man on His new appointment…..Alhaji Ayinde….alias presido Nurtw….Congratulations…well deserved," Ehi wrote in her caption.

Slide the post below to see the photos and video Ehi Ogbebor shared from her visit to MC Oluomo's office below:

Reactions as Ehi Ogbebor visits MC Oluomo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens applauded Ehi Ogbebor for congratulating her ex, while others claimed that other motives triggered her visit.

Read the comments below:

kareemerh:

"Mek we concentrate on something and leave matters for Mathias."

wunmiade4:

"Winner is always everybody friend."

micchy__01:

"School no b scam again o."

akindeleeyanmayweather:

"But una talk sey court sack am now una Dey craze make una Dey play."

very_soon9:

"Old client."

brendanukagod__:

"Bluetooth connected successfully."

brendanukagod__:

"Shallipopi wasnt lying when he said a man that is not rich is not a man."

