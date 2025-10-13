Drama as 8 Priests Attend Wedding of Man Who Quit Seminary to Get Married, Video Generates Buzz
A video showed a group of priests at the wedding of a man who had left seminary school to get married
The video went viral and generated buzz on social media as many shared their observation about the couple
Many who came across the video shared what they noticed about the groom and the priests accompanying him
A man left the seminary, where he was training to become a priest, and decided to get married.
On his wedding day, a group of Catholic priests attended the ceremony to honour him.
The video of the priests at the ex-seminarian's wedding was reshared by an X user, @ChuksEricE, on his page.
The text overlaying the video read:
"My brother left the seminary and got married. So this was the lineup of priests at his wedding."
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail priests at ex-seminarian's wedding
@dblackigwe
This will be me on my wedding if I ever do it in Nigeria. I am sure I will have priests roll out like this including Bishop. I know I have about 8 options of who will be main minister on that day. All childhood friends.
@mrfundso
There's nofin bad with the lineup, that's how dey do things if you left as senior semi in the process and leta got married, you're still part of the old boys
@udonwoha
He left the minor seminar, which is secondary school and not the major seminary. The minor seminary is like any other religious school. Most of the priests there are friends he made in life. It's not as serious as the Internet has made it to be.
@AdieleArthur
I can recognize Rev Fr Celestine from the group. Once an assistant PP at my parish
@nor_thing
"Nice Decision my guy. But have we considered what the Lady did to him that made him change his Mind "
Fear Woman Shaa
@Truthmusk01
Guess he turned the seminary farewell into a full-blown reunion! Even the priests showed up talk about blessings following you wherever you go!
@tosinjones_gidi
Many of them didn’t join willingly. Na by force. Family influence
@itsleeswhag
I will never understand why priests shouldn’t get married. Konji will push them to all manner of atrocities.
@OlusegunBigfish
Them no dey tell person.. It is better than being a priest and committing adultery
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng