A video showed a group of priests at the wedding of a man who had left seminary school to get married

The video went viral and generated buzz on social media as many shared their observation about the couple

Many who came across the video shared what they noticed about the groom and the priests accompanying him

A man left the seminary, where he was training to become a priest, and decided to get married.

On his wedding day, a group of Catholic priests attended the ceremony to honour him.

Priests show up for an ex-seminarian who quit seminary to get married. Photo: @ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

The video of the priests at the ex-seminarian's wedding was reshared by an X user, @ChuksEricE, on his page.

The text overlaying the video read:

"My brother left the seminary and got married. So this was the lineup of priests at his wedding."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail priests at ex-seminarian's wedding

@dblackigwe

This will be me on my wedding if I ever do it in Nigeria. I am sure I will have priests roll out like this including Bishop. I know I have about 8 options of who will be main minister on that day. All childhood friends.

@mrfundso

There's nofin bad with the lineup, that's how dey do things if you left as senior semi in the process and leta got married, you're still part of the old boys

@udonwoha

He left the minor seminar, which is secondary school and not the major seminary. The minor seminary is like any other religious school. Most of the priests there are friends he made in life. It's not as serious as the Internet has made it to be.

@AdieleArthur

I can recognize Rev Fr Celestine from the group. Once an assistant PP at my parish

@nor_thing

"Nice Decision my guy. But have we considered what the Lady did to him that made him change his Mind "



Fear Woman Shaa

@Truthmusk01

Guess he turned the seminary farewell into a full-blown reunion! Even the priests showed up talk about blessings following you wherever you go!

@tosinjones_gidi

Many of them didn’t join willingly. Na by force. Family influence

@itsleeswhag

I will never understand why priests shouldn’t get married. Konji will push them to all manner of atrocities.

@OlusegunBigfish

Them no dey tell person.. It is better than being a priest and committing adultery

