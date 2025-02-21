The Silverbird group has moved to investigate the events surrounding ‘r Nigeria’s recent interview with Lucky Udu

Ugo Nwokolo had revealed in his emotional talk that he was indeed manipulated to make controversial statements on The Honest Buch Podcast after paying N5m

His revelations have caused controversy online and has now triggered actions from the organizers of the pageant

Ugo Nwokolo, Mr Nigeria Supernatural, has ignited an investigation by Silverbird following his recent viral interview.

Nwokolo revealed that the statement he made on the Honest Bunch Podcast was as a result of manipulative acts from Nedu Wazobia.

Silverbird Group have released a statement to investigate Ugo Nwokolo's actions on Honest Bunch. Credit: @ugo_nwokolo, @luckyudu

According to him, although he paid the sum of N500 million to Nedu to allow him - Mr Nigeria on the show and discuss his chosen topic, things didn’t go as planned.

Nwokolo’s revelation follows Nedu online scuffle with VDM who vowed to expose the podcaster’s price dealings.

In reaction to all these, Silverbird decided to investigate the situation in order to uphold the integrity of the organization.

An official statement issued by the body reads:

“UPHOLDING THE INTEGRITY OF MR. SUPRANATIONAL NIGERIA ORGANIZATION. In light of recent discussions surrounding the selection process of Mr. Supranational Nigeria and its titleholder - Ugochukwu Nwokolo, we find it necessary to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to transparency, integrity, and excellence in our pageant system.While we respect the freedom of expression, we encourage responsible journalism and fact-based discourse to ensure that public narratives remain fair and accurate."

“We stand firmly against any misrepresentation of our organization, our processes, or our winners. The Mr. Supranational Nigeria competition follows a rigorous, independent, and merit-based selection process, judged by a diverse panel of industry professionals. Our organization stands by the credibility of this process and the values we uphold. Furthermore, we want to assure the public that we are actively investigating the circumstantes surrounding the recent discussions involving Ugochukwu Nwokolo.”

“Our am is gathering evidence and reviewing all available information to fully understand what transpired. Updates on this investigation will be shared accordingly. As an internationally recognized brand, Silverbird Group remains committed to empowering young men and women with leadership, community impact, and global representation opportunities.”

“We deeply appreciate the continued support of our fans, sponsors, and global partners, whose contributions are invaluable to the success of Mr. World Nigeria and Mr. Supranational Nigeria. We encourage the public to focus on the positive impact, opportunities, and global recognition that these pageants provide for young men in Nigeria.”

Silverbird Group to Investigate Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo's claims about The Honest Bunch Podcast. Credit: @ugo_nwokolo

Honest Bunch Podcast shuts down Mr Nigeria claims

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a popular show, the Honest Bunch podcast, reacted to the claims made by Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo.

Nwokolo recently went on Lucky Udu’s show to speak about his time as a guest on the podcast and how he was made to say controversial things to trend.

In a press statement, the Honest Bunch Podcast has now addressed the allegations by calling for Nwokolo’s character to be investigated.

