Nollywood actor Jude Chukwuka, known for his interesting online personality, was in a tell-it-all interview recently

The actor who has never hidden being a fan of Naira Marley narrated his ordeal at the hands of Ikorodu boys

According to him, supporting Naira Marley earned him more foes than fans, resulting in several other circumstances

Versatile Nollywood actor Jude Chukwuka was a guest on Seun Olokotuye TV and shared a lot of things about himself and his personal life.

The actor has made headlines several times and is also known to be a music lover, singing popular songs word for word online. One of the people he loves is Naira Marley, who many kicked against when the issue of his former signee, Mohbad's demise, surfaced online.

It is no longer news that Mohbad was pronounced dead in Lagos on September 12 after an alleged ear infection. The singer, who was formerly signed to Marlian Music, a record label owned by singer Naira Marley, was buried in his hometown in Ikorodu less than 24 hours after his death.

Jude shared that it got to a point where he went to shoot a movie at Ikorodu and some boys came out with Machetes in a bid to hurt him, screaming hat his son, Naira Marley, killed Mohbad.

He noted that even after the police certified the singer innocent, many still believe that he had a hand in the unfortunate event. He made a point about how the ruling party invited Naira Marley over to close their campaign, yet society keeps pointing accusing fingers at him.

The actor stated that most people look at Naira Marley and wonder how he got successful and despite the type of music he sings and his lifestyle. Chukwuka affirmed that it is quite unfortunate to see his career dwindle as a result of the circumstances.

Jude also touched on his wife leaving him in 2011, where he was left heartbroken and damaged, until he met someone else.

Recall that Mohbad's widow recently granted an interview for the first time since her husband's demise, where she revealed so many things that went on behind the scenes.

During her interview with media personality, Chude Jide-Onwo, Wunmi said that she knew a nurse was involved in her husband's death. She added that he reacted to the injection that the nurse gave to him.

The mother of one also asserted that her father-in-law prevented the nurse from being arrested by her husband’s manager.

Jude Chukwuka causes a stir online

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Veteran actor Jude Chukwuka got everyone talking as he dropped a new music video for the remake of Asake's Palazzo, which he did.

The actor became a social media sensation after he recorded a video of himself singing Naira Marley's Mafo, and it went viral.

He has now taken it to another level by shooting musical videos for these remakes, which has now got everyone talking.

