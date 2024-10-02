Nigerian singer Ruger is back in the news over his exchange with a female fan on stage at one of his shows

In a video making the rounds, the music star was seen with a curvy female fan who presented him with her pink underwear

The lady’s bold move on stage went viral on social media and drew a series of comments from Nigerian netizens

Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, made headlines after a female fan gave him her underwear on stage.

Just recently, the Asiwaju crooner had a show where thousands of his fans gathered to party with him. During the show, the singer brought one of his female fans on stage.

In a video posted online by UK-based celebrity blogger Adesope Shopsydoo and spotted by Legit.ng, the curvy lady rocked a body-hugging black leather outfit as she interacted with Ruger on stage.

Nigerians react to video of lady giving Ruger her female underwear. Photos: @rugerofficial, @adesope_shopsydoo

In the public's presence, the lady with her pink underwear wrapped around one of her arms unravelled it and presented it to Ruger. The singer seemed taken aback by her move as he slowly collected the item.

After a moment of silence, the music star announced that his mother was also in the crowd and that things like that should not be happening. Ruger then handed the pink underwear over to his DJ, who flung it aside.

See the video below:

Fans react as lady gives Ruger underwear

The video of Ruger and the female fan’s exchange soon went viral and it drew the attention of many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

M6damasterpiece:

“Forget about my past, see them 😂.”

wayy_too_sexy_:

“Omo my mom did a great job with the way she brought me up!!”

Ab_briggs2:

“I like as bouncer flung the pantyy... Baba leave music performance enter uncle clown performance 😂.”

Ojo_gbogbo_bi_odun:

“Omo celebrity life sweet ooo na one person girlfriend bi that tho! I’ll never be poor in my life Amin.”

Boardman_1:

“End time, Give your life to Jesus Christ.”

Lotachukwuokoye:

“God bless all my sisters and female friends for not bringing disgrace to the family, because wetin be dis.”

__theoriginalmelanin:

“Mouth wey I open, I no fit close!😮 Na wa oooo.”

waddington7091_:

“🗣️ Keep that lingerie in your pocket boy, that was a sexyy flirtatious gesture ,appreciate it by keeping it in your care!!!”

Alexdy3r21:

“Why do all that to someone who won’t even remember you 10 mins after 😂.”

Femi_.ojo:

“Thanks to all my sisters, may God bless you for not bringing shame and disrepute to the family name.”

lummico_:

“Babe, don’t judge me based on my past. See the past.”

Glowwriyah:

“Someone daughter.”

Deehumorous:

“Bouncer be like "that's not my work sir but sha".”

Its_kingskid:

“I don snap her face na to frame am na remain just incase I forget 😢.”

Bella_c_r_u_s_h_:

“Pink hair + pink p@nt. Aww 😂 e should just put that in his head na 😂.”

Styledbyzinah:

“Person future wife😂 person future mama.”

Wizkid warns female fan

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, warned a female fan who got too close to him.

It all happened at the Grammy-winning musician’s ladies-only party, which took place in London on October 1.

A video from the event made the rounds on social media. It showed Wizkid being surrounded by several of his female fans. However, one of the ladies seemed to get extraordinarily close to the star boy.

