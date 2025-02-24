A video showing a short exchange between Ayra Starr and Mia Khalifa is trending on the Nigerian social media space

The clip showed the Sabi Girl all smiles with Mia Khalifa after they had both walked the runway during London Fashion Week

Speculations have been trailing the meeting as some Nigerians queried how Ayra Starr knew who Mia Khalifa is

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oyinkasola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr or Sabi Girl, recently met with Mia Khalifa, which has become a topic on Nigerian social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ayra Starr made headlines after walking the runway for Di Pesta's London Fashion Week.

Ayra Starr exchanges pleasantaries with Mia Khalifa. Credit: ayrastarr/miakhalifa.

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr showed up on the runway in a white mesh crop top and skirt that hugged her figure tightly, matched with her signature short hairstyle.

The singer emerged on stage with her hands on her hips, then moved them around and made more dramatic movements while slinking down the runway.

Ayra Starr's video with Mia Khalifa trends.

Source: Instagram

Like Ayra Starr, Mia Khalifa was also one of the models who also took to the runway at the same event.

A video showing the moment they linked up surfaced online days after the London Fashion Week.

The video, which has seen Mia Khalifa's name trending on social media X, shows her and the Nigerian star exchanging pleasantries for a few minutes.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tems and Ayra Starr were spotted at Emirates Stadium during Arsenal's game against West Ham in the Premier League.

Some Nigerians who are Arsenal fans also blamed the presence of Ayra Starr and Tems at Emirates Stadium for their club's defeat to the Hammers.

Watch video showing moment Ayra Starr met Mia Khalifa below:

Reactions as Ayra Starr meets Mia Khalifa

The meeting between Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American media personality and former adult film actress and webcam model and Ayra Starr has stirred speculations among Nigerians.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions trailing the video as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below

therealsarmdy said:

"Which kind link up be this God abeg."

sammie_wrld reacted:

"She’s a fan."

abdulwahabu_ commented:

"This one go say i dey listen to your music celestial being go say i dey watch your content too Appreciation choke."

im_joshkid said:

"Wait how does she know her bad bad girls everywhere for 9th."

phawas_grimfe

"Wait ooo.....Hw ayra starr take sabi Mia."

idia_iyesigie:

"Ashawo they her eyes. Which one be lovely seeing you? How did you know her Ayra."

Ayra Starr wins big at 2025 MOBO Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr made history as the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards.

The Sabi Girl broke the 16-year jinx have been named in the same categories as South African superstar Tyla, American artists Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, and two-time Grammy winner Tems.

With her newest achievement, Ayra Starr (2025) joins Wizkid (2017, 2021) and Burna Boy (2020, 2022) as the only Nigerian artists to have won the MOBO Award for Best International Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng