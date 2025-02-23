Tems and Ayra Starr were present at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as Arsenal suffered defeat to West Ham

Clips and as well photos of the two Nigerian singers in North London trended online after the match

The highlight was Ayra Starr and Tems' picture with Arsenal's star Bukayo Saka, stirring comments from Nigerian football fans

Nigerian music stars Temilade Openiyi Tems and Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe Ayra Starr were among the spectators who watched Arsenal play against West Ham on Saturday, February 22 in the English Premier League.

Tems who recently performed at Aston Martin's new race car launch at the prestigious O2 Arena in the UK was spotted sitting side by side with Ayra Starr.

Despite their presence, Arsenal’s ambition to win the Premier League title suffered a setback when they lost to West Ham.

The North London club, chasing Liverpool in the title race, endured a 1-0 defeat on home soil.

Amid the disappointment, Tems and Ayra Starr made it a memorable one for their fans and followers.

Tems posted photos from the stands, where she and Ayra Starr sat, on her Instastory, as they focused on the match.

The highlight was Tems and Ayra Starr's meeting with Arsena's injured star Bukayo Saka, who stood between the two singers, his famous number 7 jersey held in their hands.

Watch the video Tems and Ayra Starr watch Arsenal play West Ham at Emirates Stadium below:

Below are pictures of Tems and Ayra Starr at Emirates Stadium:

Below is a picture of Ayra Starr and Tems with Bukayo Saka below:

Reactions to video of Tems and Ayra Starr in North London

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the singers' presence at Emirates Stadium as some Nigerians who are Arsenal fans claim they were the reason they lost to WestHam. Read the reactions below:

i_am_phyz said:

"Na them no let us win."

just__softie commented:

"I sha talk am,red card and lose. Watin pain me pass na say una allow my game cut."

official_osita said:

"Two of you should’ve gone to Chelsea’s game."

black.coal5 reacted:

"Today way the both of u go watch arsenal then collect woto woto with red♦️ @ayrastarr @temsbaby."

_hunter_xx6 commented:

"Una go watch match dem beat Arsenal 😂, una for just stay una house."

senior.ouma:

"They confused the players and now see the results."

_cherii_coco reacted:

"God abeg barb me this kind style I want to be financially stable."

taritatosky said:

"Love seeing these two queens supporting their team! Ayra Starr and Tems living their best lives at the Emirates!"

odanye_optimist_ reacted:

"I told y’all that Arsenal are the freaking bottlers right? They came for me… this same Arsenal? Title pretenders."

