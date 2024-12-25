Nigerian actress Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole, have celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple

To mark the milestone, the movie star finally shared photos showing their newborn daughter’s face for the first time

Wofai’s Christmas gift to her numerous fans was met with interesting reactions from social media users

Nollywood actress Wofai Fada has joined other celebrities in celebrating the Christmas holiday in style. It has become a norm on the Nigerian social media space for couples to rock matching pyjamas on Christmas and share adorable photos.

However, Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole, took things a step further by including their newborn baby in the photos.

Recall that the couple had been keeping their child’s face away from the public after news of her birth spread.

In a new turn of events, the Nollywood actress finally unveiled her baby’s face in their Christmas photos on her Instagram page.

According to Wofai Fada, the big move was her Christmas gift to her fans. She wrote:

“Here goes my Christmas gift to y’all. A whole human princess 🥰🥰❤️❤️ Don’t say I didn’t do anything for you o.

"Our hearts are full of joy. Tidings of comfort , peace and joy to you all. God is the greatest. Thank you Jesus. Merry Christmas from the COLES.”

See the cute photos below:

Fans gush as Wofai Fada unveils daughter’s face

Wofai Fada’s baby’s face in the Christmas photos got many fans gushing. Read some of their heartwarming comments below:

sharonooja:

“Omggggg😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 merry Christmas 😍😍😍 the Cole’s 😍.”

