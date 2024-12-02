Nigerian content creator, actor, and restaurant owner Wofai Fada has shared sweet videos from her pregnancy days

The internet personality who recently welcomed her first child with her husband went online to appreciate loved ones

Her video featured several moments from the days of pregnancy, as well as cute pictures and videos of her son

Nigerian actress, restaurant owner, and show host Wofai Fada has sparked joy across social media with her new post.

Recall that Wofai and her husband welcomed their first child together a couple of weeks ago and were congratulated online.

Wofai Fada says she had fun with pregnancy.

Wofai took to her official Instagram handle, where she posted fun clips and memories from her pregnancy period.

In her caption, she stated that she had so much fun during her pregnancy and appreciated her loved ones' messages and support.

The new mum wrote:

"Different shades of bump 🥰🤗. I had so much fun with this pregnancy. Thank you all so much for all your kind messages , and outpouring love. I’m still trying to respond to each one of them.❤️❤️❤️It’s been a roller coaster of so much love , emotions , and sleepless nights 🤣."

"We are grateful to God for everything he has done for us, and my forever supportive family❤️❤️❤️.A big shout out to all mothers out there y’all Rock !!!"

See the post here:

Netizens celebrate Wofai Fada

Read some reactions below:

@beverly_osu:

"My sweet sweet girls 😍😍😍😍😍."

@goddess_of_cruise:

"E just be like say na you use your hand program your life… wow. Everything is working perfectly okay for you. Congratulations Wofai🍾."

@aprilxter:

"So happy for you. May your testimony be permanent in Jesus name."

@hillagirl:

"To everyone who wishes for something beautiful, find their's ❤️."

@lelafood_official:

"I am just so happy everything is going well for you Wofai. Come."

@cordiestouch:

"He’s a very present partner."

Wofai Fada & hubby 'pepper' in-laws

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wofai Fada shared some lovely pictures of herself and her husband a few months after their marriage.

In the photos, she plays football with her husband in their beach wear, and she says that her inner child is still ageless.

Fans of the comedian were happy about her post and reacted massively in the comment section.

