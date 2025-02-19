Grammy Award winner Tems was one of the celebrities who graced the F1 75 launch at the O2 Arena in London

A video from Tems' live performance at the F1 75 launch has also emerged on social media as she sang her hit song 'Higher'

Tems' performance at the O2 Arena gets her a spot among the popular Nigerian stars who have performed at the iconic centre

Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems or Temsbaby has put the country on the world map once again after she made a stunning appearance at the O2 Arena in London during Aston Martin’s unveiling for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

This event which included the F1 75 Live celebration saw Tems captivate the audience with a live performance of her song “Higher,” a hit from her 2020 debut EP, ‘For Broken Ears.’

Tems among celebrities who graced Aston Martin’s new race car launch. Credit: Aston Martin F1/temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Tems’ participation at the car race launch reflected Formula 1’s move to appeal to audiences beyond conventional racing fans.

Sharing a video from Tems' performance, her manager Muyiwa Awoniyi wrote in a caption:

"This one is special @temsbaby unveiling the new @AstonMartinF1 2025 car at the @F1 75 live show at the O2 Arena in London."

Watch the video of Tems performance at O2 Arena for Aston Martin below:

This is coming barely a few days after Tems became the co-owner of San Diego FC, a football club located in California, United States.

She shared the good news in a video released via the football club's official social media page as Tems' fans in and outside Nigeria congratulated her on the feat.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tems who won a Grammy for Best African Music Performance at the 67th edition in Los Angeles also earned nominations on the 17th Headies nomination list.

Reactions as Tems sings at O2 Arena

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerians as many congratulated Tems over her achievements. Read the messages below:

TheSpenc_ said:

"Tems is on her way to becoming the greatest African female artist of all time, it's only a matter of time."

tundeoladun wrote:

"This one is loud! Well done Tems baby! Naija to the World."

Maa_yo_waa reacted:

"Watching at 2am and smiling like a baby. When God is for you every human agenda is dead!. Tems steadily shaming Music X ng Mumu agendas."

henryyyy__00717 commented:

"The big 4 . TEMS number 3 rema number 4 … wiz and burna 1 and 2 .

leah198082 said:

"You should write a book. I love how Tems management takes advantage of every opportunity. Lewis Hamilton inviting her for his gala made this happen im sure."

cybams reacted:

"I’m so thrilled for Tems’ growth! I remember the first time I heard her voice on "No White Flags"! I knew she was destined for greatness."

Tems, others slay at 2025 Grammy

Legit.ng previously covered the 2025 Grammy Awards as well as the special moments from the event.

Nigerian celebrities looked radiant in their attires as they turned up at the prestigious event hosted in the USA.

Tems was the star of the night as she bagged an award and showed it off in her gorgeous vintage outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng