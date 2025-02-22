West Ham defeated Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s first-half goal

The Hammers held on to seal their three points and deal the Gunners’ title hopes a huge blow

Head coach Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts on a disappointing result for his team at home

Mikel Arteta is not a happy man after his Arsenal side lost 1-0 in the London derby against West Ham which has derailed their Premier League title race.

The Gunners came into the match knowing a win would help them close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the league table but suffered a devastating home loss.

Jarrod Bowen's first half was enough for West Ham to beat Arsenal 1-0. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

English winger Jarrod Bowen connected with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Corsa in the 44th minute to give Graham Potter’s side the lead and they held on till full-time.

Youngster Miles Lewis-Skelly compounded Arsenal's woes in the second half after he was sent off for a professional last-man foul 17 minutes after he was substituted in.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's loss

The Arsenal players put up one of their most disappointing performances of the season so far and the manager could not hide his dissatisfaction at the post-match conference.

“Very painful,” he said about the defeat, as quoted by NBC Sports. “Congratulations to West Ham for the victory and for our side very disappointing. We tried with 10 men. We put a lot of effort and energy in that but we lacked a lot of quality and repetition of positive actions.”

“We played to their position and we were not at a good level, especially with the ball. Just before halftime in one count and cross from the right. We didn’t defend that well enough and the game became very tricky.

“I don’t want to put it down to injuries. Our overall play and performance and the level of simple and consistent things we had to do with the ball better. We weren’t at the level and I’m first of all responsible for that.”

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's 1-0 loss to West Ham. Photo by Ian Kington/IKIMAGES.

Source: AFP

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who was heavily criticised on social media for his performance agreed with his manager that the display was not good enough.

“I don’t think we played on our level. I don’t think the performance was good enough,” he said. “We struggled to break through and lacked efficiency in the final third, the final pass and arriving in the box. We let them run a bit too easy, especially in the second half. It wasn’t good enough.”

The result leaves Arsenal eight points behind league leaders Liverpool before they play champions Manchester City tomorrow and a win could move them 11 points clear with a game more.

Up next for the Gunners is a trip to City Ground to face Nottingham Forest, a tie between second and third-placed teams on the Premier League table.

Arsene Wenger advises Arteta

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal Wenger advised Arteta on how to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title despite their points advantage over the Gunners.

Arsenal defied Wenger’s advice today by losing to West Ham, which could allow Liverpool to go more points clear if they get results against Manchester City.

