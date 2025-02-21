Ibrahim Gusau has joined Nigerian fans in backing the reigning African player of the year following the episode with Atalanta coach

Gian Piero Gasperini labelled the AFCON silver medallist as the worst penalty-taker he has seen

Despite scoring the only goal against Club Brugge, Lookman was singled out for blame following their UEFA Champions League exit

Ibrahim Gusau has fully supported Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman, who Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini criticised.

The Nigerian international came off the bench to score the only goal for Atalanta in their match against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the 27-year-old was labelled the worst penalty taker after missing a crucial spot kick.

NFF backs Lookman

In an unofficial response, the NFF president took to his Instagram account to share a photo of Lookman’s celebration with Atalanta.

Ibrahim Gusau added the caption:

"We are proud of you, now and always."

The former England U20 player played a pivotal role in Nigeria's campaign at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scoring three crucial goals per BBC.

The enterprising winger netted a brace against Cameroon in the Round of 16, before securing Nigeria's spot in the semifinals with his lone goal against Angola in the quarterfinals.

He was named the 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year at an awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco after a stellar season with Atalanta and the Nigeria national team per Skysports.

Mutiu Adepoju berates Gasperini

Meanwhile, Super Eagles legend Mutiu Adepoju criticised Atalanta's manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, for his harsh comments following the club’s recent UEFA Champions League exit.

The former Julius Berger advocates for an environment of understanding, especially from the coaching staff.

He said certain matters should remain private and not be used as a public point of blame during post-interviews. Adepoju said via Legit.ng:

“As an experienced coach, there are issues you do not discuss during post-match interviews.

Atalanta president speaks out

Club president Antonio Percassi stated that the club would not force Lookman to stay if he wished to leave.

After leading the club to the Europa League title last season where he scored a hat trick in the final, several clubs justled for the player's signature.

His current contract with the Serie A club is set to run until June 2026. President Percassi said via Thisday:

"We’ll do everything we can to keep him, but he mustn’t stay against his will. After all, we’ve already replaced players like Zapata, Muriel, and Gomez.”

Support for Lookman from fans

Atalanta fans have come out to show solidarity in support of Ademola Lookman.

The 27-year-old hat-trick against Bayern Leverkusen in the Europa League final gave Atalanta their first major European trophy.

According to Tutto Atalanta, a banner displayed outside the club’s Zingonia training ground carried a powerful message:

“Thanks Mola! Don’t be afraid to take a penalty kick.”

The banner, written in both English and Italian, was a clear sign that Atalanta fans refuse to turn their backs on Lookman in difficult times.

CAF behind Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football threw their full weight behind the AFCON silver medallist.

The African body highlighted Lookman’s performance for Atalanta and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

CAF got a commendation from supporters across Africa for their timely support who might be passing through emotional trauma.

