Ademola Lookman was branded as the 'worst penalty taker 'as tensions with Gian Piero Gasperini escalated following Atalanta's Champions League exit

The Nigerian international, who missed a crucial penalty against Club Brugge, says the manager's comments were hurtful and disrespectful

Beyond the penalty miss, a report has surfaced, suggesting how the player fell out with the Italian tactician

Tension escalated between Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini and his player Ademola Lookman following a penalty miss in the UEFA Champions League.

Atalanta failed in their quest to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Club Brugge in the Round of 16 knockout play-off.

The Italian team saw themselves losing 3-0 at halftime of the reverse fixture and Lookman who recently returned from injury was introduced at the start of the second half.

Tension has escalated between Ademola Lookman and Gian Piero Gasperini. Photo: PIERO CRUCIATTI.

Source: Getty Images

It took the Nigerian just seconds into the restart before finding the back of the net as a glimmer of hope enveloped the entire Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Atalanta had a chance to further reduce the deficit when they were awarded just before the hour mark.

Lookman stepped up to take it, but goalkeeper Simon Mignolet denied the Nigerian international.

There were no further goals as Club Brugge won 5-2 on aggregates, ending Atalanta's campaign in the UEFA competition.

After the game, Gasperini took Lookman to the cleaners, saying the Nigerian star is the worst penalty-taker he has ever seen.

Lookman responded with a statement on his social media handle, saying the comments were both hurtful and disrespectful.

How Gasperini’s frustration with Lookman started

According to Football Italia, tensions grew between the pair right from the summer transfer window.

After leading La Dea to the Europa League title a few weeks earlier, the 27-year-old returned for pre-season activities.

Ademola Lookman scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final. Photo: Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

His hat-trick in the Europa League final attracted several big clubs and the forward was approached by French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

It was gathered that Atalanta officials were left furious because the Parisians approached the player directly before reaching out to the club.

Atalanta would not just let their best player leave like that as they anticipate Teun Koopmeiners’s €50million sale to Juventus which later went through.

Further reports say Lookman agreed to personal terms with PSG and requested to leave Atalanta shortly before the start of the season while the transfer was open.

The Serie A outfit placed a €40million price tag on Lookman, but the potential transfer to PSG eventually collapsed.

As a result, Lookman remained with the club as he had a running contract until the summer of 2026.

After missing their first three matches of the season, the Nigerian international returned with a goal and assist in their 3-2 win against Fiorentina.

