In the four weeks since President Donald Trump took office, Americans have witnessed a frenzy of arrests and deportations

Some Nigerian illegal immigrants in the United States (US) have restricted their movements to public places to avoid being arrested and deported

Legit.ng gathered that already, around 201 Nigerians are currently in US immigration camps, with approximately 85 cleared for deportation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Washington, USA -Nigeria's minister of state for foreign affairs, Bianca Ojukwu has urged the United States (US) to adhere to established protocols when deporting immigrants.

As reported by Vanguard, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on behalf of the Bola Tinubu government, voiced concerns over the possible suspension of the US Drop Box Visa System. The minister had met Richard Mills Jr., the US ambassador to Nigeria, in Abuja.

The Bola Tinubu government has called on the US to ensure a humane deportation process for Nigerians. Photo credits: Anna Moneymaker, Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

Per a statement by Magnus Eze, Odumegwu-Ojukwu's special assistant on communication and new media, the minister highlighted the financial and emotional distress faced by many Nigerians in the US since the new administration signalled its intention to deport certain immigrants.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said:

“With the new U.S. administration, we want commitments. If deportation must happen, it should be dignified."

She revealed that around 201 Nigerians are currently in US immigration camps, with approximately 85 already cleared for deportation.

Furthermore, Odumegwu-Ojukwu asked for time to be given to those who would be deported so that they would be able to manage their assets. She begged US authorities not to simply bundle the deportees onto planes back home.

US envoy speaks

On her part, Mills clarified that the Drop Box Visa Policy had not been suspended but was under review as part of the new administration’s policy adjustments.

He stated that repatriated Nigerians would be returned to Lagos, with no consideration for alternative destinations like Port Harcourt or Abuja.

Mills said:

“The first group will include convicted criminals and those who have violated U.S. immigration laws. Some appealed but were denied and must now leave."

He reaffirmed the US commitment to strengthening trade relations with Nigeria.

Mills said:

“This administration will focus more on trade and commerce to sustain our strong relationship.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump of the US said he will sign an executive order instructing the Departments of Defence and Homeland Security to construct a facility capable of holding 30,000 deported migrants at Guantánamo Bay naval base as immigration officials have made approximately 6,000 arrests since Trump took office on January 20, 2025.

On January 29 alone, authorities made 1,016 arrests, straining Homeland Security’s network of detention facilities that were already nearing capacity before the Trump administration ramped up arrests.

Mass deportation: Pope Francis slams Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis criticised the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts and other policies cracking down on immigration, saying they are driving a “major crisis” that “damages the dignity of men and women.”

In the letter addressed to the US Roman Catholic church’s bishops, the pope pushed back against efforts to characterize all migrants as criminals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng