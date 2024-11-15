BBNaija's Tacha has shared a video from her football club's first open trial

Tacha, while addressing the footballers who turned up for the trails, made public some mouthwatering offers

The BBNaija reality star, who also encouraged her team, revealed their focus is to win the N50 million grand prize

Big Brother Naija (BBNAIJA) reality star and football club owner Natacha Akide, simply known as Tacha, has met with prospective footballers who will join her team.

Recall that Tacha made headlines after she joined the likes of Don Jazzy and D'banj, among others, as football club owners who would be playing in the Lagos Liga tournament come December.

Tacha's football club holds its first trial

The BBNaija reality star shared videos from her football club trials on Friday, November 15, as footballers from different parts of Nigeria turned up to try their luck.

In a video, Tacha, who addressed the footballers, promised that each player on her team would return home with N1 million.

She also revealed that the rest of the money would go back into the football club's bank account.

Tacha also revealed that scholarships up to the university level will be provided for students who are selected to be part of her team.

The reality star added that the N50 million grand prize is the focus of her and her club.

"what a turnout! @Tacha.FC Open Trials was EXCEPTIONAL!!! 50Million we’re coming for YOU!!!," she wrote in a caption.

Reactions on Tacha's football club's trails

Legit.ng captured some of the comments reactions, read them below:

Progee2019:

"Wow proud of you Tacha. You're a game changer."

djceevibes:

"If not for anything, at least I have something to present when defending u . U have always been different from others."

Gado0147:

"I hope your team wins and you fulfill all these promises to them, congrats in advance."

Soulsinger_SS:

"Congratulations I love this and I wish u success. But why the soundtrack tho…. Which one is hunger Dey hunger Dey."

Davido launches football club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recently reported that the DMW boss became a football owner.

The update about Davido's football club was made public by the organisers of Lagos Liga.

Reacting, someone said: "Finally I don see where to start my football career."

