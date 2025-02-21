Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is making headlines over her lines in a movie after the snippet went viral online

In the trending clip, Ruth Kadiri borrowed the lines commonly used by her colleague, Judy Austin, when praising her second husband, Yul Edochie

Kadiri’s delivery of the lines had several netizens rolling with laughter and some noted that Judy needed to be rewarded

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri trended on social media for using Judy Austin’s lines in a movie.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on the internet showing Ruth Kadiri in a movie called Heart to Heart, with her co-star Maurice Sam, who acted as her partner.

Nigerians react with amusement as Ruth Kadiri uses Judy Austin's lines for Yul Edochie in movie. Photos: @ruthkadiri, @judyaustin1

Another actress was on the bed with the couple, ordering Kadiri to leave the room. Rather than do that, the film star faced her man, Maurice Sam, and started praising him the way Judy Austin praises Yul Edochie on social media.

In the video, Kadiri started calling Maurice her ‘Isimili J’ofo, Ijele 1 of Africa, Odogwu Nwoke, Ezedike 1 of Africa’, just like Judy Austin has been known to do for Yul Edochie.

Note that Yul Edochie and Judy Austin sometimes make a spectacle of their relationship online by posting videos of themselves showering love on each other. This came after Yul left his wife of many years, May Edochie, to secretly have a child with Judy before making their relationship public.

Ruth Kadiri's usage of Judy Austin's lines in movie excites fans. Photos: @ruthkadiri

See the video of Ruth Kadiri’s display below:

Reactions as Ruth Kadiri uses Judy Austin’s lines

The movie snippet of Ruth Kadiri using Judy Austin’s famous lines to praise her man went viral and it raised funny reactions from Nigerians. Many of them were amused by the display while others said Judy Austin needed to be rewarded:

Saintavenue_ent1 said:

“Abeg Make una Run Judy Her cheque For the Inspiration.”

__bignickky said:

“Ruth won use laugh finish me for this movie 😂.”

Eniitan_ariremako_cakes said:

“When I watched this scene, I remember yul and judy😂😂😂 Ekwi tried 😂.”

Emjay_regal said:

“If you like, no carry your husband for head like this. 😂”

Prankhottiee wrote:

“Judy would have done it so well.”

Choicedavid236 said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 this movie really Crack me so much 😂.”

Official_egovin said:

“Ruth don cause gbese😂.”

Real_ada26 said:

“I burst laugh wen I see that scene 😂😂.”

Gloryskye wrote:

“This is funny 😂.”

May's Lawyer makes new allegations against Yul

In a previous report, May Edochie’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, called out her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, over a recent post he made.

The actor had recently advised people to leave social media or deactivate their accounts if they can’t take the heat that comes from it.

Emeka Ugwuonye clarified the meaning of Yul’s message and pointed out that it was directed at the businesswoman and shed more light on it.

