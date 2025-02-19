A video from Dunsin Oyekan's Upper Room prayer and worship event recently trended on social media

This comes as a man who attended the event in crutches shared a testimony of his healing at the event

Dunsin Oyekan also blessed the man with a whopping sum of money, stirring reactions from the singer's fans and followers

Popular gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan recently caused a stir with a video from the February edition of his Upper Room prayer and worship service.

Dunsin Oyekan, who made the Headies nomination list for Best Inspirational Song alongside colleagues like Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo and Lawrence Oyor, became a channel of blessing for a man who attended the event in crutches.

Dunsin Oyekan blesses man with whopping sum. Credit: dunsinoyekan.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video from the event, the man while sharing his testimony shared how he gained his healing at the Upper Room, disclosing he could not stand without assistance.

This saw Dusin Oyekan bursting into songs of worship and appreciation to God alongside the congregation.

Towards the end of the video, Dunsin Oyekan revealed he felt like blessing the man as he went on to announced as he announced the whopping sum of N1 million as a gift.

Watch the video including a clip of Dunsin Oyekan blessing the man with N1 million below:

Dunsin Oyekan who also shared pictures from the event also included an image of the man who shared his testimony.

He wrote in a caption,

"WHAT A GOD! WHAT A NIGHT!!! Thank You JESUS! If you missed Upper Room today, my reaction is on 3rd slide! Rush to YouTube now and bask!!! God moved heavily in our midst."

See the pictures the gospel singer shared below:

In another news, Legit.ng reported that Dunsin Oyekan shared what God told him about 2025 while asking Christians to pray it doesn't end as a repeat of 2020.

Reactions as Dunsin Oyekan gifts man money

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and followers of the gospel singer, read them below:

officialjolaoluwaprescious wrote:

"And one person is planning on writing in the comment section that “it is staged” God is still in the business of performing miracles My Goddddd."

itspricey said:

"God is still in the business of doing miracles Thank you Jesus."

ife.kintan reacted:

"I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy on. Aleselewi o ran irowo re si wa."

oreoluwaoa:

"I watched it this evening,and God gave me a testimony right before I finished watching glory to God."

estherayoade:

"I had goosebumps all over me in the auditorium when this guy threw his crutches away and WALKED!!! It can only be God!!!"

anjolaayoola:

"The Glory of the Lord was evidently present!! Waiting on Upper room Canada."

What Dunsin Oyekan said about colleagues

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Dunsin Oyekan revealed that he ministers at churches and Christian events for free.

He also shared his take on colleagues who charge fees to sing, saying it depends on their consecration with God.

Dusin's comment came amid reports of some gospel artistes charging millions to minister at Christian events.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng