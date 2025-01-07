Gospel musician Dunsin Oyekan, in a recent post on his social media timeline, shared what God told him about the 2025

Dunsin Oyekan called on Christians in the country to pray against the repeat of 2020 when the world was locked down

The gospel singer's social media post comes after the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of a new virus in China a global health emergency

Popular Nigerian gospel minister Dunsin Oyekan has sent a message to Christians in the country about 2025.

Dunsin, who trended over heartwarming pictures from his 40th birthday party, disclosed how God instructed him to release his new song, Judah, as the first sound of the year 2025.

The gospel singer revealed that God told him to release Judah because of the enemy's plans for the world.

Dunsin called on Christians to turn to prayer and praise to avert a repeat of 2020 in 2025."

"The Lord said to me in November last year, release JUDAH as the first sound of the year, I asked why, He said because of what the enemy is planning for the world. Let’s pray we don’t have a repeat of 2020.. We can avert the hand of the enemy with our prayers and praise," the gospel singer wrote across his social media timeline.

Recall that Nigeria and the rest of the world were locked down over the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020.

Dunsin Oyekan's message comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new virus in China, a global health emergency.

Recall that the WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus made the announcement during a press conference in Geneva.

The world health body's emergency committee on the epidemic was said to have met before the press conference and recommended designating the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Nigerians react to Dunsin Oyekan's post

Legit.ng captured some reactions, with many sharing their opinions about the gospel singer's post. Read the comments below:

MoDiehi Chenje:

"You just confirmed what the Lord told me . Judah must go first."

Debby Zoe Chiamaka:

"Affliction shall not happen the second time in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth Amen and Amen."

Debbie Peculiar:

"Exactly. Same prophecy was shared by our priest. Our prayers and praises will avert whatever the enemy has planned against us. Amen."

Faustina Okpue:

"My man of God said this on saturday and currently saying it again in a meeting and gbam!!! I came across this."

Onyi Ityavyar:

"Not sure how much can be averted because certain events have to occur for the end to come...but certainly our prayer and praise will fortify us and keep us from fainting in the middle of the storm."

What Dunsin Oyekan said about colleagues

In other news via Legit.ng, the gospel singer revealed that he ministers at churches and Christian events for free.

Dusin also shared his take on colleagues who charge to sing, saying it depends on their consecration with God.

His comment came amid reports of some gospel artistes charging millions to minister at Christian events.

