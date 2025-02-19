A lady displayed emotions as she shared the lace wig frontal hairstyle she ordered and what a celebrity stylist made for her

In a video, she flaunted the original style inspiration which looked gorgeous, and what she got on her head

Many netizens wondered why the hair looked that way and they shared funny comments about it

A TikTok user @touchofluxurylounge has complained about the hairstyle she ordered and what her stylist made for her.

Lady laments about the hairstyle a celebrity stylist made for her. Image credit: @touchofluxurylounge

The original style was made with a lace wig frontal which sat pretty well on the lady who inspired it

However, what the stylist did for her was not properly aligned and has some curvy patterns that made the hair look less appealing.

Netizens react to lady's frontal hairstyle

According to the lady, a celebrity stylist made the hairstyle for her and still could not deliver it excellently.

Many social media users have shared their takes on the lady's hairstyle. Some people wondered why she was crying instead of asking the stylist to correct her mistake.

Other people advised the lady to tag the hairstylist so that they would avoid her next time. However, some netizens made jest of the lady's hair and shared what it looked like.

See the video below:

Reactions to lady's hairstyle by celebrity stylist

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as a lady complained about the hairstyle a celebrity stylist made for her below:

AJJ EMPIRE stated:

"So sorry baby…next time you can visit my studio. Which lace did you use sis?"

Diamond reacted:

"Try dey look front, no dey look left or right people no go notice am."

Preshluv said:

"Just look up u fine like data. Don't bend your head."

Betty noted:

"And you literally sat there the whole time and said nothing?"

Voltage_Quin commented:

"Makeup first make we check something. They spoilt the lace. E reach to cry."

Nelly_max reacted:

"So you left her store like dat without confronting her omo. Try dey tag stylists make we avoid them."

@candyhairgallery commented:

"Not all frontal can achieve that look. You need an hd film lace. A super thin one, bleached and plucked."

@eeshaa90s noted:

"The time the people were doing it for you were you sleeping? You should have spoken up by then."

LorrieN reacted:

"What I don’t understand is why you’re crying to the internet instead of your stylist? Tell the person to fix their mistake please."

Amarachi commented:

"Look am fast I mean faster guy u no notice. But why you go carry Jean lace wan recreate Hd lace pattern. Sorry dear Shaolin temple."

