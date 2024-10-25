A lady Julie decided to try out a new hairstyle and she reached out to her stylist who promised her that she could make the style

The lady showed off the wine knotless braids she desired which had curly edges and extended to the waist of the model

After the hairstylist started with the hair, Julie said everything was going fine till she finished the style and what she got was not what she wanted

A TikToker Julie has shared how she wanted to make beautiful curly braids, and she visited her stylist who promised to deliver the style.

Lady reacts after she ordered a beautiful hairstyle and got a different one. Image credit: call_me_julie

Source: Instagram

In a video, she shared the hairstyle she wanted and prepared to replicate it on her hair. The process started without any issue till when she finished it.

The original hairstyle had neat curls at its edges. However, what Julie got had rough curls, and their length were not in order.

Julie was displeased and wondered why her hairstylist did not inform her that she could not make the hairstyle she wanted, and she had to make her waste money.

She had to loosen the hair, and her video got several reactions on her TikTok page. Some netizens noted that it was French curls that were used to make the hair and not attachments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the braided hairstyles

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the TikToker's video below:

@Damsel:

"You used Empress instead of using French curls…. Empress and French curls are not the same."

@YOUR♡ · Creator:

"The lady just buy wetin she want."

@SHAWTY:

"If u waka fast fast dem nor go notice."

@Only_1_Esty:

"Yes that particular extension is French curl not you wanting to derive the coils with attachment."

@Gee.beautii:

"So sorry dear. Next time get French curls, it comes in grams.what she used is empress."

@Chocolate:

"E curly abi e no dey curly?"

@Folashayo

"This one na Ghana curls."

Lady shares hairstyle she got

Earlier, TikToker, @choco_mami_ shared a video on the platform which showed the hairstyle she wanted.

The concluding part of the video sees her sporting a subpar version of the laid frontal wig hairstyle.

Several fashion lovers have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the disappointing experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng