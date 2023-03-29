A video of a lady rocking an interesting lace frontal wig has left social media users buzzing with reactions

In the TikTok video, she is seen sporting curly edges laid to her forehead in different areas

This video comes shortly after another lady went viral in a video for rocking an interesting braided wig

The era of lace wig frontals continues to trend with some leaving fashion lovers scratching their heads.

One video which went viral on TikTok got the internet cracking up due to the nature of the style.

Photos of the lady's lace frontal wig. Credit: @paparamzy2

TikToker, @paparamzy2 shared the video which saw the lady in yellow at what appears to be a salon, posing for the camera after getting her hair done.

The lace frontal wig was styled in two big cornrows with edges laid around her forehead.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of lace frontal wig

ringsbyalyson:

"Oshe rock of “edges”."

okiemute_efeblaq:

"They used window net to make frontal."

itznicole______:

"See edges like horn. your stylist wan initiate you?"

e.ll.ae:

"There is nothing wrong with the hair. It’s the stylist that did a terrible job."

z.e.e.y.e.r.h:

"The frontal is fronting."

barbiej15:

"The frontal is not fronting at all."

cookiie._jar:

"There’s frontal and there’s fronturrr."

