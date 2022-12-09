TikToker, @choco_mami_ recently shared a video on the platform which showed the hairstyle she wanted

The concluding part of the video sees her sporting a subpar version of the laid frontal wig hairstyle

Several fashion lovers have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the disappointing experience

It goes without saying that achieving a perfectly laid frontal lace wig requires the touch of a highly-skilled hairstylist.

A lady identified on TikTok as @choco_mami_ recently shared her disappointing experience with a hairstylist.

The video which has since gone viral first shows the hairstyle she wanted.

However, what @choco_mami_ got, in the end, was a pitiable version of the hairstyle which featured laid baby hair.

Not only was hers poorly done, but the hair also lacked the volume and sleekness as seen in the original.

Check out the video below:

Internet users share thoughts about the hairstyle

iamdqueenofdivas:

"So her stylist is not sensible enough to pluck the frontal. And install it properly???"

ROSEY:

"Did u buy the same wig?"

Tife❤️:

"Was 100k now 10k."

Rubby darling:

"All of u saying it’s her wig how if u look at it u ll knw installer no sabi work."

Bella_Belta:

"The glue. The baby hair OMG."

Laurinemarleyy:

"The installer didn’t pluck it and the edges are too extra."

deem-shugar:

" how much did you buy the wig?"

user1393537647155:

"Na u go where they are using 2k to install frontal."

IamBenny:

"I am trying to laugh in a way that pleases God."

riyyahworgu:

"Did Dey install it for free ???"

clifford:

"I swear would just start crying out loud."

