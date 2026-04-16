Nigeria launches Blue Economy Television, Africa’s first channel focused exclusively on the maritime sector

BETV aims to reshape perceptions of Nigerian waterways as vital economic lifelines and job creators

Channel designed to drive awareness and education, unlocking opportunities within Nigeria's underexplored marine resources

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s media landscape is set for a shake-up as the Federal Government launches Blue Economy Television (BETV), a specialised broadcast platform dedicated to the country’s vast maritime sector.

Unveiled in Lagos on Monday, April 13, 2026, the channel is being described as Africa’s first television station solely focused on the blue economy.

Nigeria gets Africa's first blue economy television to drive maritime awareness. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Its arrival signals a strategic attempt to spotlight Nigeria’s underexplored marine resources while carving out a new niche in the competitive broadcasting industry.

The launch, spearheaded by the Blue Economy Academy, drew a mix of policymakers, maritime stakeholders, and industry experts, all united by a shared goal: to reposition Nigeria’s waterways as engines of economic growth.

Beyond broadcasting: A strategic economic tool

Unlike conventional television stations, BETV is not just about entertainment or breaking news.

According to a Punch report, the platform is designed to drive conversations around critical sectors such as shipping, fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, and marine services.

It will also amplify discussions on sustainability, climate resilience, and ocean-based investments, areas increasingly seen as key to Nigeria’s long-term economic diversification.

By focusing on these sectors, the channel aims to bridge the knowledge gap between policymakers, investors, and the public, while showcasing untapped opportunities within Nigeria’s maritime ecosystem.

Lagos’ maritime advantage takes centre stage

Speaking at the launch, the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority and Special Adviser to the Governor on Blue Economy, Emmanuel Oluwadamilola, underscored the strategic importance of Lagos’ coastal assets.

He highlighted that the state boasts over 180 kilometres of coastline and more than 140 kilometres of inland waterways, forming a critical trade corridor that supports the bulk of Nigeria’s international commerce.

For years, he noted, the country has underestimated the economic value of its waters.

The introduction of BETV, however, marks what he described as a turning point.

According to him, the platform will help reshape public perception, positioning waterways not as barriers but as vital economic lifelines capable of generating jobs, enhancing mobility, and boosting food security.

Driving awareness through knowledge

Earlier, the Founder of the Blue Economy Academy, Ubong Essien, revealed that the idea behind BETV was born out of a need to deepen awareness and unlock Nigeria’s marine potential through education and storytelling.

He explained that the academy, which is approaching its second year, was established to provide practical, industry-focused knowledge that can be immediately applied.

Essien stressed that the initiative is rooted in a clear vision, to see Nigeria fully harness the economic promise stretching from Badagry to Bakassi.

Rather than offering purely academic insights, the academy prioritises actionable knowledge, equipping individuals and businesses with the tools needed to participate actively in the blue economy.

A new narrative for Nigeria’s waters

With its launch, Blue Economy Television is expected to serve as more than just a broadcast channel.

It positions itself as a storytelling hub, an educational platform, and a meeting point for stakeholders across the maritime value chain.

As Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil, the spotlight is increasingly shifting toward the blue economy.

BETV may well become a critical driver in shaping that narrative, one that reframes the nation’s waters as pathways to prosperity rather than overlooked resources.

Nigeria gets a new television channel to drive maritime and blue economy awareness. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

If successful, the channel could redefine how Nigerians see their coastline, opening the door to investments, innovation, and a new wave of economic opportunities anchored on the sea.

FG finally unlocks CVFF after 23 years

Legit.ng earlier reported that twenty-three years after its creation, the federal government has finally opened the application portal for the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

The move clears the path for indigenous shipowners to access long-awaited funding of up to $25 million each for vessel acquisition and maritime asset development.

The move is expected to mark a turning point for Nigeria’s shipping industry, which has struggled for years with ageing, unserviceable vessels and limited access to long-term capital.

Source: Legit.ng