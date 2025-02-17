A young man with a little stature has gone viral on social media after debunking speculations that 'little' people are not good-looking

In a video, he proudly showed off his handsome looks and stated that he proved everyone who thought otherwise wrong

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to praise his looks

A diminutive young man has taken the internet by storm after showing off his handsome appearance.

He shared a video that quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

'Little' man brags over handsome looks

The man, known on TikTok as @mosoncoofficial, shared a clip of himself, accompanied by a caption that praised his looks.

In the video, he confidently showed his attractive features, effectively silencing critics and naysayers.

"POV: They said all dwarfss are ugly but they haven't seen me yet. When you prove them wrong," she captioned the video.

Reactions as 'little' man shows off handsome looks

The video, which has since gone viral, sparked a frenzy on TikTok, with users flocking to the comments section to praise the young man's appearance.

Many were quick to commend him for his confidence and self-assurance, while others applauded his efforts to challenge societal stereotypes.

@PrincessAdex09 said:

"I like ur maturity in find love in Abuja despite all she said, you were still you and didn't say anything negative to her na Man you be guy."

@Judithezeri said:

"You are cute and you talk nicely. Saw you first on the find love in Abuja show."

@OBA NBA said:

"Dey use filter dey deceive your self, true handsomeness comes from itel camera."

@Cardi B commented:

"I like as everybody the behave there self for comment section."

@MONEEY OF TIKTOK said:

"It’s indeed a very short video wit a brief message. I hope we all understand this is this short clip."

@Maami commented:

"Awnnn, this guy that made me teary in love in abuja show."

@Tsesan said:

"You’re different you’re handsome and your self reliance and confidence matters a lot much love from delta."

@Tha RABBI said:

"You're handsome bro. Continue to stay cheesed up. Love the way u reply negative comments with maturity."

@Oluwabukolami added:

"High self esteem is all that matters and knowing you are beautiful just the way you are. Take your flowers."

