TikToker Peller could not control his emotions as he meet with singer Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid's look-alike

The social media influencer gave the impression that he met with the real Wizkid as he expressed excitement in his presence

Peller spoke about how long he wished to meet with Wizkid, and the singer's look-alike displayed the Kese crooner's mannerisms

TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller, has shared how he met with Grammy award-winning singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid.

In a video, he was excited as he revealed that he has been looking for the Ojuelegba hitmaker's connection. He knelt before him and held his hand.

However, with closer look at the video, it wasn't the real Wizkid although the guy resembled the singer, dressed like him, and have the same vibe.

Peller admired the assumed Wizkid's diamond jewelleries and said that his life has become better as he met with him. This caused netizens to give their hot takes on the video shared by Teeniiola on X.

Watch Peller's video below:

Reactions as Peller meets 'Wizkid'

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Peller meets with Wizkid's look-alike below:

@dimpledhanna:

"This can’t be Wizkid, with that eyin goro."

@Cleverlydey4u:

"Please let’s leave fooling like this in 2024."

@Danielbeloved28:

"This Wizkid they ordered from TEMU."

@Oluwa_Commanda:

"This one na low budget Wizkid."

@srfavorite_

"Peller finally meets Wizkid (Not correct). Peller finally meets Wizkyid (correct). Peller needs to meet Wizkid to make it?"

@Haywhyforyou:

"This Peller guy get grace o."

@AdekunleOderind:

"This Wizkid failed to fully install."

@Na2iVe:

"Who ordered Peller and Wizzy on Temu."

@SodiqAgb:

"This is Wizkid from alternative reality wey no leave Ojuelegba."

Peller laments about Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller had revealed his wish to have Wizkid on his TikTok Live and he opened up to Skales.

In a video, he informed Skales that he had made his request known to the Kese crooner but his messages are not usually delivered.

He also begged Skales to help him talk to Wizkid to honour his invitation and Skales shared what he should do.

