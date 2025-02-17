Sophia Momodu has teased her fans with some lovely pictures in a post on social media amid her fight with Dabota Lawson

She had a fight with Lawson about the boat cruise housewives were going for as planned by Dabota

Fans were blown away by the pictures and the shade she threw, as a few commented about the show

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has shared a post and threw shades after videos of her fight with Dabota Lawson surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Momodu and Lawson had a heated exchange over the yacht she hired on the Real Housewives of Lagos, RHOL.

Sophia Momodu asks fans question about her post. Photo credit@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In a post on her social media page, the mother of one shared some pictures taken in a see-through dress. Though she had her swimwear underneath, the pictures sent the hearts of her fans racing.

Some of the pictures were taken from the boat cruise that caused the feud between her and her housemate, Dabota.

Sophia Momodu throws shades

In the collage made in the post, Momodu, who was seen at Ghana's president's inauguration, affirmed that her lifestyle was expensive, but some people don't know.

She also noted that she was moving in silence, but she had been causing the ruckus.

Sophia Momodu hypes self

A fan of the reality star commented about her. She called reality TV. The person also disclosed that Momodu was always frank about her words.

The fan also asserted that Sophia Momodu can stand on her own and was not afraid to tussle.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Sophia Momodu's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Sophia Momodu. Here are some of the comments below:

@motun_janee stated:

"Lifestyle cost pass in Wahab okoya’s voice."

@i_am_sidira stated:

"Am loving this new Sophia. Standing on her own, don't let anyone or anything aside her happiness boders her. Go girl we the single mothers association are proud of you."

@ugo__beke said:

"Sophia with the body, a very dangerous babe."

@adraywoman wrote:

"I don't know how I completely fell unloved with this woman, she dey throw shade way get class , shades with demureeee."

@steivy5653 reacted:

"Our famous boat is trending more than their fav."

@misspwettyberry commented:

"It’s not intentional unlike the view, guy your instinct is so strong I love you for bringing all the drama. And the fact that you didn’t use any curse words during the arguments that’s enough reason."

@zaram_babes said:

"Sophia once said."

@wiglanehairs shared:

"I don’t do commercials."

@miss_nancyannn wrote:

"The way u made me happier today. I swear u coming to that show saved it."

Sophia Momodu speaks about her man

Legit.ng had reported that Sophia Momodu gave fans the impressing that she has a new man in her life.

While on the Real Housewives of Lagos, she shared some clips which her fans kept talking about.

In the recording, she described her new man and explained what she liked about him to her co-housewife, Mariam.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng