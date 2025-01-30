Sophia Momodu has confirmed her new relationship status in a video from a reality TV show

The mother of one also shared why she can't date a man who is not financially buoyant

Sophia Momodu's comment about 'broke men' didn't go well with many Nigerians as many clapped back at her

Fashion entrepreneur Sophia Momodu finally opened up about her love life after moving on from her affair with her baby daddy, music star David Adeleke Davido.

In a snippet from a new episode of a popular reality TV show, Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3, Sophia shared her hint about her romantic lifestyle and why can't settle down for a man who is not financially buoyant.

Sophia Momodu says she has a boyfriend. Credit: thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia during a conversation with fellow cast member Mariam Timmer, who playfully asked about relationship status, confirmed she was seeing someone

“Yes, I’ve a boyfriend“, Sophia said smiling in the viral video.

Speaking further about her relationship, Sophia hinted that her new man is wealthy, as she cannot date a broke or struggling man.

Sophia opined that the financial disparity would cause a rift as a 'broke man' would be intimidated by her class.

"I don't think a broke man will know what to do with me, if you're breathing next to me, you're spending money," she said.

Watch video of Sophia Momodu speaking about her relationship and why she can't date a 'broke man' below:

Below is a clip of Sophia Momodu confirming her relationship status:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia made headlines after she was spotted on a yacht shopping in Monaco with a white man.

Reactions trail Sophia Momodu's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to what Sophia Momodu said about broke men. Read the comments below:

TheNaijaGambi said:

"Excuse me ma, You’re a gold digger. Your own money nko? High Chief Immanuel Okafor ( Ph.D )

@waxdigitals reacted:

"May heaven never let any Well meaning and Responsible man encounter with such a Gold Digger …"

Idemudia112 commented:

"Fine Face with nothing Upstairs She's a beautiful Nonsense She just dey talk like person why forgot her Sense for house."

sir_enike wrote:

"So says a jobless baby mama person wey no get work living off a man she’s older than."

jayhima04 said:

"Lol...Coming from Someone who Uses her Daughter as Her Meal Ticket..Its really funny though!"

CORDINATOR001 reacted:

"Na your type the make us worship geh geh online and offline."

AbidemiBlognese

As a rich Nigerian man wetin I wan carry one woman do?

How Davido responded to Sophia Momodu

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido reacted to Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit over their child, Imade's custody.

The DMW label boss expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng