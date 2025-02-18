Nathaniel Bassey has addressed Christians looking down on others for not knowing him

The gospel singer cautioned his fans and followers against turning their passion into an unholy obsession

Nathaniel Bassey also shared his take on Christians who choose not to join his midnight 'Hallelujah Challenge'

Popular Gospel singer and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey sent a message to his fans and followers cautioning them against turning their passion into an “unholy obsession.”

In a statement released via his social media timeline on Monday, February 17, Bassey stated that not recognising him or other young ministers does not make anyone less of a Christian.

Nathaniel Bassey addresses his followers amid criticisms towards Christians who don't know him. Credit: nathanielblow

"Not knowing Nathaniel Bassey or any of the young vibrant servants of God being used does not make you any less a Christian. In fact, there are so many Christians who have never heard of me nor my music. It doesn’t make them any less christians," he said.

The singer who sang at Donald Trump's inauguration prayer breakfast added that not participating in his midnight “Hallelujah Challenge” does not diminish one’s faith.

"Also, not joining the Hallelujah challenge does not make you less a Christian. People are free to connect with what’s best for them. Those of us joining should never look down on those joining. Those who are not joining should also not look down on those joining," he said.

Read Nathaniel Bassey's tweet below:

In related news, a Nigerian lady's prayer request during Nathaniel Bassey's ongoing Halleluyah Challenge went viral.

Reactions to Nathaniel Bassey's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the tweet, with some netizens insisting it would be hard not to judge anyone who doesn't know Nathaniel Bassey. Read the reactions below:

oyin_debby said:

"If you don’t know Nathaniel Bassey or any of his songs e go hard not to judge o kolorun shanu."

Jenny_OGE199 reacted:

"Thank you PN. It is quite disappointing that even some brethrens are the ones trying to plant unnecessary discord.. But, NO WAHALA, ONLY HALLELUJAH."

joshuazeal commented:

"So what I heard about that lady rejecting a potential man because he doesn't know AJS or Pastor Nath was true. Well, No wahala, only Hallelujah May God bless our hearts."

ETschyroh reacted:

"I didn't know this debate was serious until Pastor has to adress it. Christians let's be serious. You can know Pastor Nath and still miss your blessings. We are seeking God and His presence not man."

Thousands_Tales said:

"Let's not allow the Bible school syndrome divide us .God is a rewarder of those who diligently seek him .I'm getting ready for Day 7 ,Rem Jeremiah says the wickedness comes from within. As for me & my house you need to know Pst Nathaniel ,AJS & Pastor Jerry, Iren,Olukoya."

AyoTJose reacted:

"If you like, know Pst.Nath, sleep on HC, listen to AJ morning, afternoon, night; if your heart is not pure, Ina straight."

Sisi Yemmie shares Hallelujah Challenge testimony

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a food blogger Sisi Yemmie shared her testimony of how she was healed of back pain after she joined the Hallelujah Challenge.

She recalled how Nathaniel Bassey mentioned her case, and she got her healing instantly.

Her testimony stirred reactions from online users.

Source: Legit.ng