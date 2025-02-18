A Nigerian lady has triggered mixed reactions on social media with her prayer point sent during Nathaniel Bassey's prayer challenge

The lady sent her prayer request via the comments section, praying that God touches her boyfriend's heart to buy a new phone for her

Social media users who came across the post on Instagram stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A prayer request made by a young Nigerian lady went viral online with many users weighing in on her unusual plea.

In her post, the lady had asked that God intervene in her relationship, specifically requesting that her boyfriend purchase a new mobile phone for her.

Lady trends over prayer request during Hallelujah Challenge Photo credit: @Nathaniel Bassey/ Instagram, Raul Ortin/ Getty Images. Depicted lady has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Lady's unusual prayer point goes viral

The lady shared the prayer point during an ongoing Hallelujah challenge organised by Nathaniel Bassey.

A screenshot of her comment was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, which quickly went viral and garnered lots of reactions.

"Lord please touch my boyfriend let him buy me new phone," the lady wrote.

While some social media users understood the lady's desire for a new phone, others were quick to criticise her prayer request.

Many argued that her plea was materialistic and misguided, suggesting that she should focus on more meaningful aspects of her relationship.

A few users also questioned the lady's expectations, wondering why she felt entitled to a new phone from her partner.

Despite the backlash, some users defended her right to make her own prayer requests, arguing that her relationship with God was personal and should not be judged by others.

Reactions trail lady's prayer point

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Phowoshey said:

"I get 10 sure odds for her this weekend games."

Ade.s.uwa wrote:

"Awwww What's her handle I've a used iPhone 13 pro max ,I can send it to her."

@sMuelll wrote:

"This one na baddie ooo. Imagine prayer."

Sexysleem2 said:

"It was her prayer request so I don’t see anything bad in that."

Itz_franking said:

"Omo avoid poor girls oo."

Domingo_loso said:

"Na Werey full the NSPDP and hallelujah challenge."

Shima.cilla said:

"What’s wrong with it? Honest prayer request."

Positivesamantha said:

"Everybody get Wetin dey worry them! Na her own worries be that!"

Chi___dera said:

"Them dey forbid women from making money with their hand werey no even pray for his brother's na outsider."

King_mash92 said:

"I don’t see anything wrong with her request. That’s her wish and that’s what she wants. And I hope she gets what she has asked for from the Lord."

Karimaaa said:

"Nawa ooo."

Thomas.joan said:

"Funny people everywhere, so instead of u to focus on what brought u to dat platform ur busy reading peoples prayers request smh, everybody with there problems allow let her be."

Creativeoliver reacted:

"Some of these girls don’t believe they themselves can make it. Very lazy mumu things. That’s why these boys no dey rate them."

Karl_joyyy wrote:

"Lord please touch her boyfriend’s heart."

Ariesophie said:

"While this isn't a prayer request I would make, why would you leave your prayer and be reading other people's prayer requests and even screenshot it, how would God grant yours, eh?"

See the post below:

Nigerian lady's prayer request gets answered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said when she was growing up, her prayer point was to marry a man who had not made it in life.

She said she asked God to give her such a man so that the two of them could struggle and make it together.

