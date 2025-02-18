BBNaija star Deeone in a new video has shared an update on an interview he is supposed to hold on another TV station

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone made headlines after revealing he received two interview invites from two popular TV stations

Deeone had recently appeared on TVC where he continued to make bold claims against social media critic Verydarkman

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and comedian Aderombi Adedayo aka Deeone in a recent video shared why he would not be appearing on Channels TV, a popular television station in the country.

Legit.ng recently reported that Deeone trended online following his viral interview on another TV station TVC where he made allegations against social media critic Verydarkman.

Deeone, who had bragged about receiving two interview invites in a video disclosed he wouldn't be postponing his second interview with Channels TV as he was still celebrating his birthday.

The former BBNaija star who turned a new age on Monday, February 17 also appreciated those who sent him birthday messages.

He, however, promised to grant an interview at a later date while bragging about his new celebrity status.

Captioning the video, Deeone wrote, "Channels television abeg no vex ooo."

Watch Deeone's video as he shares his reason for postponing his interview with Channels TV:

Aside from speaking on TVC, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone was also a guest on a radio station where he showed an OAP his evidence against Verydarkman.

Reactions as Deeone postpones interview

While Deeone shared reasons for postponing the interview, some netizens claimed the TV station cancelled the interview because they didn't want problems.

Others, however, taunted VDM as they continued to drag the former BBNaija housemate.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

jamaldeen_12216 reacted:

"Na lie …dem don tell you make you no show face again cause of the bad luck wey dey follow you."

emmydavis_89 commented:

"Channels cancelled your interview they don’t want problems as anyone associated with you faces problems. Let people know the truth oga."

sonofjudah1 reacted:

"You won go put channels television for problem again you no dey see the badluck wey surround you."

iam_skyblu said:

"Dudu his smart aje he did that video to stop channels interview 😂 deeone what ever you are doing please don't say it online. All the best bro."

frank.uzo wrote:

"For clarity ,there was never channels invitation albinitio, you wouldn't miss any opportunity to nail VDM or you now doubting the authenticity of your so called evidence?, anyways, good to know you were never a celebrity and I doubt if you would become one anytime soon."

fisenjay1

"Oga @comediandeeone you dey fear vdm. You no wan do another one. Even, the moderator that wants to interview you at @channelstelevision is afraid of having padding program with you. You slept off escape by trick."

TVC extends second interview to VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TVC extended an invite to VDM following their interview with Deeone.

The TV station also shared evidence of its first invite to VDM.

TVC also shared the date for its interview with the social media critic.

