A popular Nigerian TV station has finally extended an open invitation to Verydarkman amid his outburst over Deeone's comments about him

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the same TV station had previously invited Deeone after his viral allegations about VDM on Nedu's podcast

The TV station also shared details including the date for VDM's interview, further stirring reactions

Popular Nigerian local TV station TVC disclosed on Tuesday, February 18, that it had initially extended an open invitation to Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Recall that BBNaija reality star Deeone granted an interview to TVC on Saturday, February 15 where he made bold allegations against VDM.

TVC extends second invite to VDM to defend himself. Credit: tvcnews/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The social media critic demanded that he be interviewed on TVC to share his take on the allegations Deeone made against him.

VDM's response saw several of his fans also flooding TVC's Instagram page comment section in support for the social media critic and his demand to be heard.

However, on Tuesday, February 18, TVC released a statement on its social media page revealing that it had initially extended an open invitation to VDM on Saturday, February 15, following Deeone's allegations.

TVC also included a clip as proof of their open invite to VDM where the show presenter disclosed he would also hear from his side.

The TV station in its message disclosed it has fixed February 22 for VDM to also appear to on it show, to respond to Deeone's allegations against him.

"This is to confirm that TVC News already extended an open invitation to Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has on Saturday, February 15th, following allegations made by comedian Deeone during our Weekend Breakfast Show as captured in the clip herein. We are using this avenue to reiterate the open invitation, and we are anticipating a Direct Message from VDM to confirm his willingness to come on the TVC Breakfast show next Saturday, 22nd February, to share his side of the story," TVC wrote.

See TVC's tweet including video of their first invite to VDM below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Deeone drummed support for VDM by donating N10,000 to his NGO.

Reactions as TVC invites VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as TVC invites TVC

Read the comments below:

Raph_DePhilips said:

"Are you guys really prepared for this?"

themshe reacted:

"Where is the email or letter of invite you sent, you need to do things properly…..abi you were not taught proper etiquette."

Nd2Nnamdi said:

"Una go learn the hard way, VDM is coming with better questions. You think he’s coming there to talk about the allegations, baba get better topic to talk about.":

_cooltunde reacted:

"Vdm say you go learn."

@Sophy37734447 commented:

"You invited him same day you said invited that nuisance. Do you expect VDM to set along side with that nuisance and start saying what. You guy are sick."

VDM's update on Mercy Chinwo, Eezee Tee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the critic alleged that Mercy Chinwo and her legal representatives were mounting pressure on the judge to arraign Eezee Tee..

According to VDM, he suspected they were pushing for Eezee Tee's arraignment to clear Mercy's name as people were beginning to doubt her story.

"There is nobody in this country that will believe Mercy Chinwo over me, my integrity is intact nobdoy shake am," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng