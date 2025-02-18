Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman (VDM) has weighed in on the the video evidence comedian Deeone is claiming to have of him

Legit.ng reported that during Deeone’s appearance on TVC, he showed one of his visual evidence against VDM to the male presenter on the show, who confirmed what he saw

The social media sensation has asked for an opportunity to clarify himself on TVC while blasting the presenter over what he confirmed

VDM compares himself to a pastor, blasts TVC presenter for confirming Deeone’s agaygay clip of him

Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, has reacted to claims made by comedian Deeone on TVC.

Verydarkman questions TVC presenter over what he saw on Deeone's phone. Credit: @verydarkbackman, @deeonecomedina

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone granted an interview with Television Continental, aka TVC, about his arch-enemy VDM.

Recall that Deeone had claimed to have evidence against Verydarkman that he was sleeping with men.

During the interview, Deeone showed the male presenter one of the videos he claimed to have of VDM showing his bedroom acts with men.

The male presenter, after watching the clip, confirmed that he spotted VDM in the explicit clip.

Reacting to the video, Verydarkman requested an interview with TVC to address claims made by Deeone accusing him of fraud and homosexuality.

Verydarkman, enraged, dragged the male presenter and implied that he was lying against him.

He, however, noted that he needed to be on the television to question the presenter on what he saw on Deeone’s phone.

Watch the video below:

Video of Verydarkman attacking TVC presenter spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

meetchristabel wrote:

"No peace for vdm side oooo... this accusation really pain am."

olawiiz5g said:

"Dude is just all over the place. What a complete joke."

marvel_william wrote:

E reach ur turn u dey complain about narrative... Who push narrative pass you? "

smackpitarz said:

"You think TVC will sack this presenter too?"

ebubeed wrote:

"Most deceptive, most manipulative YET his mind cannot touch ground!"

thejandel said:

"You wan go TVC go defend yourself. Why you nor go Honest bunch podcast go defend yourself too."

officialemosesjr wrote:

"If this guy no Dey chop man gbola…e nogo Dey restless like this. VDM underrated Dee one …now wey him see say the guy Dey move true true, fear don Dey catch am, Dey cry Dey beg for invite to national tv, Dem tell you say na touts Dey go national tv? You want to defend yourself against what exactly? Mumu boy."

brenda.70127 said:

" When you put falz in this kinda situation you were happy then, now you have had your one share of it you wan Dey cry."

VDM roars at Nedu over podcast

In a previous report by Legit.ng, online critic Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, had accused VDM of being involved in gay relationships.

Reacting to the allegation that went viral, the social media figure threatened to spill some secrets Nedu told him about some top female celebrities.

