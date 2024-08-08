Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, has finally broken his silence on social media

Recall that his young wife was mercilessly dragged by netizens after she spoke about the End Bad Governance protest

Ned Nwoko’s reaction to Regina’s posts drew the attention of even more Nigerians who also shared their thoughts

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has lent his voice to the drama surrounding his young wife.

Just recently, the movie star ruffled the feathers of many Nigerians after she addressed the nation about the End Bad Governance protests that rocked the country starting from August 1, 2024.

Nigerians react as Ned Nwoko finally speaks about Regina Daniels' comments on the protest. Photos: @princenednwoko

Regina dedicated three videos to the protest, and all of them drew heated reactions from Nigerians. Some stated that she spoke from a place of privilege.

Ned Nwoko supports Regina

Shortly after Regina Daniels’ videos caused an uproar, her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, went online to react to it.

On his official Instagram page, Nwoko praised Regina’s wisdom as he claimed the videos she posted were of her own volition and she was not cajoled to share them.

He went on to reiterate the need for a peaceful protest while adding that he will also make sure to speak on possible solutions for the improvement of the country. In his words:

“I commend Gina’s wisdom and strength of character in deciding on her own to sympathise and support Nigerians who are showing bottled up frustrations with the apparent hopelessness in the country. I must add that the current economic and insecurity problems in Nigeria are as a result of decades of bad governance. Please let everyone be peaceful with the protests as there cannot be any justifications for more loss of lives. I have also decided that in the next few days, I will speak and write on a few realistic immediate solutions especially on economic and insecurity problems facing our nation .As a senator, my bills and motions have been about the people. This is really my passion.”

See Ned Nwoko’s post below:

Netizens react as Ned Nwoko defends Regina

As expected, Ned Nwoko’s post drew the attention of many netizens. Read what some of them had to say in his comment section below:

Tbounce_:

“Children leader. Una two head no correct.”

chukserice:

“Both you and Regina no well.”

Princess_bola_olofin:

“If country good Regina for dey school.”

kay_chiby:

“As much as I love this. Gina na you carry your husband phone post this honestly.”

Joe_chimsignatures:

“Why won't u commend her😂.”

Enyogai.john:

“She was raising her voice on us and at the same time warning us because she's not in our shoes. Because of her, you have lost my vote 🗳 come 2027.”

possibility_malay12:

“No add to my anger sir.”

big_stormm:

“After this speech na credit alert 😄.”

Uzorway:

“Na Regina dey handle this page 😂.”

Emesunny:

“If not for poverty will she marry you?”

miss_sophizzz:

“Go North go tell them… people that are protesting are not on Social Media.”

Udu_ako_mmiri:

“Oga tell small madam say Nigeria politics no be Nigeria movie script oh, her eye 👁 go clear just now 😂😂🙌.”

