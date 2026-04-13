A Nigerian prophet who gained admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has celebrated his matriculation

The general overseer of Christ in Me Revival Ministry International broke the news on social media, triggering excitement from netizens

The 30th matriculation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria for the 2026 academic session was held on Wednesday, April 8, in Abuja and virtually

Prophet Hyginus Maduabuchi, the general overseer of Christ in Me Revival Ministry International, has matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) after gaining admission.

The Nigerian cleric informed his Facebook followers about the development, sharing pictures from his matriculation ceremony at the Enugu centre of the university.

Prophet Hyginus Maduabuchi is now a student of the National Open University of Nigeria. Photo Credit: Rev'd-Prophet Hyginus Maduabuchi

Source: Facebook

Prophet Hyginus urged netizens to join him in appreciating God for a successful matriculation, which was held on April 8.

"Follow me Thank God for my today's matriculation @ national open University of Nigeria , Enugu center," he wrote on Facebook.

In the pictures made available to the public, the cleric adorned his academic gown.

Legit.ng learnt that the National Open University of Nigeria had its 30th matriculation ceremony for the 2026 academic session on Wednesday, April 8, to formally welcome new students across study centres nationwide.

Interesting National Open University information

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) was initially established on July 22, 1983, by Act No. 6 of the National Assembly. After being suspended in 1984, the university was officially resuscitated and commenced operations on October 1, 2002, according to information on its official website.

It is the first and only single-mode university in Nigeria that is dedicated to the provision of higher education through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

Prophet Hyginus Maduabuchi celebrates his matriculation into the National Open University of Nigeria. Photo Credit: Rev'd-Prophet Hyginus Maduabuchi

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

NOUN: Netizens celebrate prophet's matriculation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the prophet's post below"

Nwokike Lizzy said:

"Good luck sir u will make it sir power!!!!!"

De Real OminiPraise said:

"Congratulations to you great man ,,,,"

Ega Ifesinachi Prospal said:

"Congratulations to you my brother."

Precious Chidinma said:

"Congratulations sir more success ahead of u."

Mmasinachi Praise said:

"A big congratulations to you, my prophet."

Chidiebere Jude

"Congratulations my Boss.

"It is a nice step."

Goody Greenlight said:

"Congratulations to you, sir.

"Happy matriculation."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on the admission requirements of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and how to apply.

Mum of 4 admitted into NOUN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother of four had gained admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

According to the woman, she returned to school after raising four children. In a Facebook post on April 9, the mum of four expressed delight about her return to school, describing it as fulfilling. She shared pictures and videos taken at her matriculation ceremony, which was held on April 8. In the photos, she wore her academic gown and held an academic scroll.

The ceremony was held in Abuja and virtually. Social media users joined the mum in celebrating her return to school, with some wishing her well in her academic pursuit. The woman's story is proof that one should not give up on the education dream, even after childbirth.

Source: Legit.ng