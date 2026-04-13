Church General Overseer Gains Admission into National Open University
- A Nigerian prophet who gained admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has celebrated his matriculation
- The general overseer of Christ in Me Revival Ministry International broke the news on social media, triggering excitement from netizens
- The 30th matriculation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria for the 2026 academic session was held on Wednesday, April 8, in Abuja and virtually
Prophet Hyginus Maduabuchi, the general overseer of Christ in Me Revival Ministry International, has matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) after gaining admission.
The Nigerian cleric informed his Facebook followers about the development, sharing pictures from his matriculation ceremony at the Enugu centre of the university.
Prophet Hyginus urged netizens to join him in appreciating God for a successful matriculation, which was held on April 8.
"Follow me Thank God for my today's matriculation @ national open University of Nigeria , Enugu center," he wrote on Facebook.
In the pictures made available to the public, the cleric adorned his academic gown.
Legit.ng learnt that the National Open University of Nigeria had its 30th matriculation ceremony for the 2026 academic session on Wednesday, April 8, to formally welcome new students across study centres nationwide.
Interesting National Open University information
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) was initially established on July 22, 1983, by Act No. 6 of the National Assembly. After being suspended in 1984, the university was officially resuscitated and commenced operations on October 1, 2002, according to information on its official website.
It is the first and only single-mode university in Nigeria that is dedicated to the provision of higher education through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.
See his Facebook post below:
NOUN: Netizens celebrate prophet's matriculation
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the prophet's post below"
Nwokike Lizzy said:
"Good luck sir u will make it sir power!!!!!"
De Real OminiPraise said:
"Congratulations to you great man ,,,,"
Ega Ifesinachi Prospal said:
"Congratulations to you my brother."
Precious Chidinma said:
"Congratulations sir more success ahead of u."
Mmasinachi Praise said:
"A big congratulations to you, my prophet."
Chidiebere Jude
"Congratulations my Boss.
"It is a nice step."
Goody Greenlight said:
"Congratulations to you, sir.
"Happy matriculation."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported on the admission requirements of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and how to apply.
Mum of 4 admitted into NOUN
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother of four had gained admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).
According to the woman, she returned to school after raising four children. In a Facebook post on April 9, the mum of four expressed delight about her return to school, describing it as fulfilling. She shared pictures and videos taken at her matriculation ceremony, which was held on April 8. In the photos, she wore her academic gown and held an academic scroll.
UNILAG student who failed 2 courses bags second class upper with many feats, graduates with her twin
The ceremony was held in Abuja and virtually. Social media users joined the mum in celebrating her return to school, with some wishing her well in her academic pursuit. The woman's story is proof that one should not give up on the education dream, even after childbirth.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng