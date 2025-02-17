In a new twist, Deeone has shown support for online critic VeryDarkMan amid their social. media exchange

Deeone also sent a message to Nigerians taking sides, while hinting at settling his differences with VDM

Deeone's new video and show of support for VeryDarkMan has stirred reactions online, with many criticising the BBNaija star

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house and comedian Deeone has openly declared his support for social media critic Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone and VDM have repeatedly exchanged words directly or indirectly after the BBNaija star made a bold claim about VDM on Nedu's podcast.

Deeone encourages fans to support VDM. Credit: comediandeeone/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Deeone while also speaking on a radio programme showed his host a video as his evidence against VeryDarkMan.

Deeone drums support for VDM

Deeone in a recent video he shared on his Instagram page encouraged fans to donate to VDM's NGO as he shared a screenshot of N10,000 he also donated.

This comes as the critic shared a video showing a recent project he carried out in Jos.

VDM had shared a video of him at the University of Jos village for a project.

Sharing the video, VDM wrote in a caption,

"Get ready…..university of Jos village campus also if you no get water for your university call me oooo or dm," he wrote.

Deeone also hinted he would be settling his differences with VDM while sending a message to those picking sides over his differences with the critic.

"This is good, this is what we are expecting from you, God bless you VDM. Ratels make una go donate, I don add N10,000 now to this NGO. All this fight on social media no worry yourself o, we get where we dey settle am," he said in the video

Watch Deeone's video as he drums support for VDM below:

Netizens react to Deeone's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, with some netizens criticising the BBNaija star's decision to support VDM. Others, however, hailed Deeone's move. Read the comments below:

iamalberto01 said:

"Deeone you be number 1 my brother. When something is good we should appreciate it and when it is bad we should say it."

messi.james.332 reacted:

"Abeg this guy don mad before ne abi waiting?"

_veebest said:

"I'm speechless I don't know what to type for this oloriburuku."

blessings077 commented:

"Na wetin YOU suppose dey do be this. Gehgeh don enlighten you say VDM nor dey lose."

myke_nation.art reacted:

"At the end of the day everything was carefully planned for comments and views.. Ozuorsss."

topsy.officiel commented:

"Someone’s lost his job, you said you used him as a bait. WOW."

What Deeone said about VDM

In other news, Legit.ng reported Deeone, shared his observation about Verydarkman amid his missing NGO funds.

The comedian pointed out that Nigerians should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

The video became a topic of discussion among fans in the comments section as they shared their take on it.

