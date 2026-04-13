Prince Ikim has urged Christians to embody Easter's message of peace, love, and unity in daily life

The coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Akwa Ibom state announced welfare packages for the less privileged as part of Easter celebrations

Ikim commended President Tinubu's infrastructure efforts, enhancing economic prospects for Akwa Ibom's development

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Akwa Ibom state, Obong Prince Ikim, has extended warm Easter greetings to Christians across Nigeria and the global community, calling for a renewed commitment to peace, love, unity, and collective progress in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

In a statement personally signed and made available to the press, Prince Ikim described Easter as a sacred season that reflects the ultimate sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind, urging Christians to embrace its core values in their daily lives.

Easter 2026: Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno Commended On Coastal Road, Other Development Gains

Source: UGC

He emphasised that beyond celebration, Easter represents a time for reflection, compassion, and service to humanity, encouraging citizens to demonstrate kindness and empathy, particularly towards the less privileged, as exemplified by Christ.

“Happy Easter to all Christian faithful. May this blessed season fill our hearts with renewed hope, lasting joy, and abundant blessings through God’s divine grace,” he stated.

Easter 2026: Ikim announces welfare packages

As part of activities marking the Easter celebration, Prince Ikim announced that welfare packages have been provided for distribution across Akwa Ibom state, reaffirming the commitment of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to social support and community engagement.

Tinubu commended on coastal road

The coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Akwa Ibom state used the opportunity to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his proactive leadership and commitment to national development, particularly highlighting the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Prince Ikim noted that the inclusion of Akwa Ibom state as a beneficiary of the landmark road project is a significant milestone that will enhance connectivity, boost economic activities, and open up new opportunities for the people of the state and the South-South region at large.

He further stated that ongoing construction activities within Akwa Ibom State demonstrate the federal government’s seriousness in delivering the project, adding that the initiative has greatly strengthened the credibility and outreach of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

According to him, the president’s infrastructural drive has made the work of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors easier in the state, as citizens can clearly see and feel the impact of governance.

“Mr President has made our job easier by ensuring that such a strategic project passes through Akwa Ibom state. The work is ongoing, and the people can see it. This is commendable, and we sincerely appreciate him for a job well done. This is tangible democratic dividend,” he added.

Ikim hails Akpabio, Governor Eno

Prince Ikim also commended the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, describing him as a stabilising force and a critical instrument of peace in Akwa Ibom state and Nigeria at large.

He praised President Tinubu for placing trust in Akpabio, noting that his leadership at the national level has translated into increased political harmony and strategic alignment within the state.

According to the coordinator, Akpabio’s influence has significantly eased the operations of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, as the prevailing atmosphere of unity and cooperation has eliminated barriers to effective grassroots engagement.

He expressed strong optimism that, given the level of support and coordination, President Tinubu is positioned to secure overwhelming electoral support in Akwa Ibom State, potentially the highest in the South-South region.

The Renewed Hope Coordinator further applauded the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, for what he described as impactful, inclusive, and people-oriented governance.

He highlighted the governor’s achievements across critical sectors, including infrastructure development, rural transformation, economic empowerment, and social welfare programmes.

Prince Ikim noted that Governor Eno’s administration has demonstrated a clear commitment to grassroots development through road construction, agricultural initiatives, support for small and medium-scale enterprises, and human capital development.

He stressed that the governor’s leadership style, anchored on unity and service, has strengthened public confidence and created a conducive environment for collaboration and progress.

Prince Ikim particularly underscored the strong working relationship between Governor Umo Eno and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, describing it as a model of political unity that is driving development in the state.

He noted that the alignment between both leaders has created a stable and unified political climate, enabling the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to effectively carry out their mandate without distractions.

“The Governor and the Senate President have shown total unity. This has made our work very easy. When there is unity, there is progress, and that is what we are witnessing in Akwa Ibom State today,” he said.

Easter 2026: Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno Commended On Coastal Road, Other Development Gains

Source: UGC

Ikim urges Nigerians to remain steadfast

Concluding his message, Prince Ikim urged citizens to remain steadfast in faith, resilient in the face of challenges, and supportive of government initiatives at all levels.

He reiterated that the Easter season offers a powerful reminder of renewal, hope, and the possibility of a better future, calling on all stakeholders to work together in building a peaceful, prosperous, and united Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.

He wished Christians a joyful Easter celebration, filled with peace, love, and abundant blessings.

Source: Legit.ng