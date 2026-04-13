United States Mission in Nigeria suspended visa appointments at its Abuja embassy and rescheduled affected applicants

The US Mission confirmed that visa services continued at the Lagos consulate, while advising applicants to check official updates via email and the travel portal

Authorities issued an updated travel advisory for Nigeria, warning against travel to several northern states due to security concerns including terrorism and kidnapping

The United States has confirmed the suspension of visa appointments at its embassy in Abuja, following a fresh operational adjustment affecting consular services in Nigeria.

The United States Mission in Nigeria announced that applicants scheduled for Abuja visa interviews have been rescheduled, urging them to check their emails for updated appointment details.

After Closing Abuja Embassy, US Announces Where To Get Information About American Visa Policies

Source: UGC

In its notice, the mission stated:

“U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments. Visa operations at the U.S. Consulate General Lagos continue. American citizen services are available in emergencies and by appointment.”

Lagos consulate remains operational for visa services

While operations in Abuja have been paused, the US Consulate General in Lagos continues to handle visa applications and related consular services.

According to the mission, routine visa processing will proceed in Lagos, while services for US citizens in Nigeria will only be available in emergency situations or through scheduled appointments.

Public advised to rely on official visa information portal

The US government has also directed applicants seeking accurate and updated information on visa policies to consult its official travel platform.

After Closing Abuja Embassy, US Announces Where To Get Information About American Visa Policies

Source: Getty Images

Travellers were encouraged to visit the Department of State’s website at http://travel.state.gov for verified updates on visa procedures, requirements, and policy changes.

Updated travel advisory issued for northern Nigeria

The development comes shortly after the United States issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens in Nigeria, citing ongoing security concerns in parts of the country.

The advisory expanded its list of high-risk locations, now including Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger and Taraba states, warning against travel due to threats such as terrorism, kidnapping and violent crime.

Despite the update, authorities maintained that the overall security threat level in Nigeria remains unchanged, while urging citizens to exercise increased caution.

Iran war: US issues security alert over protests

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Embassy warned its citizens about potential protests expected to take place in Abuja on March 4, 2026. The protests, according to the embassy, were linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, and they could escalate into violence.

The embassy further advised Americans to stay home during anticipated unrest in Nigeria's federal capital territory.

Source: Legit.ng