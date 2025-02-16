Comedian Deeone has continued to drag Verydarkman over his way of life and what he said about Nedu

In a new video, he gave him 24 hours to apologise to Nedu, he shared what he would do to him if he does not apologise

The funny man also sent a warning to Tunde Ednut, Verydarkman's good friend, he warned him to be wary of the activist

Reality show star, Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as Deeone, has sent a stern warning to social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

In a video shared by the former Big Brother Naija contestant, he said he was giving VDM 24 hours to apologise to Nedu over his utterance about the On Air Personality.

Sharing the consequences of disobeying, Deeone, who recently confessed to being gay, said he was going to expose VDM's darkest secrets to his close friend, Tunde Ednut.

He claimed to have evidence that the TikToker has someone, who has been controlling him.

Deeone bragged that the person had instructed VDM not to call his name, which was why he dares not mention his name in any of his conversations.

Deeone warns Tunde Ednut

Also in the viral video, Deeone sent a warning to VDM's friend, Tunde Ednut. He told Ednut to be wary of his friend.

According to Deeone, VDM has been exposing all the chats he had with Tunde Ednut to the person controlling him.

He asserted that Ednut should be professional when dealing with VDM. He advised that he should stop making phone calls to him.

Praying for Tunde Ednut, he said that his good deeds will not hunt him.

Recall that Deeone granted an interview and said he was the one who set VDM up. He apologised to Nedu and shared the reason for going after VDM.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Deeone's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Deeone said. Here are some of the comments below:

@knedved007 said:

"It's remaining 23hrs47mins. I want see the evidence, because I know VDM will not apologize."

@choicejj04 reacted:

"I am so proud of you and God Almighty will protect every step you take and protect you and your family."

@chastel_beauty.ng commented:

"U wan exposed wife to em husband, that one Dey support am na, he only stop posting vdm, two of them are still friends, low key tunde wants to be posting vdm but em no wan loose face from em followers that is why once in a while em go just chip in small thing from vdm here and there, na them them no need."

@deaconkahmoh said:

"Make no body release movie now o the movies online now don cover every movies any actor wan release."

@phillip_lee stated:

"You still dey push, VDM name too sweet you abeg."

@ashipablog wrote:

"I totally agree with you Deeone."

Deeone speaks about VDM

Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Deeone, had shared his observation about Verydarkman amid his missing NGO funds.

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

The video became a topic of discussion among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it.

