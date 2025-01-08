Nigerian content creator Lucky Udu has made a new discovery about his identity to the interest of fans

Just recently, the media personality posted about discovering his native name after finding his birth certificate

According to Lucky Udu, he lost both parents at a very young age and his story touched the hearts of numerous fans

Nigerian video creator Lucky Udu recently discovered more details about his birth and identity, which he shared with fans on social media.

On January 8, 2025, the media personality took to his Instagram page to post a message explaining that his birth certificate was recently found, which led to him discovering his native name.

According to the 27-year-old video creator, he never knew his real name and just found out that his native name is Ehioma. He also said he is no longer sure his middle name is David.

Fans react as Lucky Udu finds his birth certificate. Photos: @luckyudu

Source: Instagram

Lucky Udu added that the birth certificate also made him find out his mother’s name for the first time. He explained that he did not have much to hold on to when growing up because his mum died when he was just two and his dad followed shortly after.

The video creator said his birth certificate was found after his uncle’s daughter found it while she was clearing his room. Lucky Udu thanked God for his uncle's role in his life as he prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Lucky Udu wrote:

“For the first time in my life, I just found out that my native name is Ehioma. Can you imagine? All this while, I never knew! I always thought my name was just Lucky David Udu, but now I’m not even sure if David is really my middle name or if I just assumed it lol.

Another surprise? I’m also just discovering my mother’s full name too. Growing up, I didn’t have much to hold on to when it came to family history. My dad passed away when I was around 2 years old, and my mom followed a few years later when I was about 5. Being an orphan from such a young age without siblings or grandparents meant I had to figure out life on my own. It’s been tough, but every piece of my past that I uncover as I go through this journey of life feels like a treasure to me.

This morning, my uncle’s daughter sent me this picture along with my birth certificate. She found them while clearing out his room after his passing on the 23rd of December. (May his soul rest in peace). It’s amazing how something so simple can mean so much. This is a piece of my history, and it feels like part of my life and identity has just been restored.

I pray for my uncle’s soul to rest in peace, and I’m grateful for the role he played in my life. To everyone out there, it’s not too late to know your roots. Ask questions, talk to your elders, and keep records safe. You never know how much a little piece of information can mean to you or how it can change the way you see yourself.”

See his full post below:

Reactions as Lucky Udu discovers native name after finding birth certificate

Lucky Udu’s emotional post about how losing his parents at a young age made him struggle with his identity raised some touching comments from fans. Read what some of them had to say below:

orocky_boo:

“Omooooh baba ure my younger brother agemate 🙌.”

yehyun9536:

“Ehioma na beautiful name , I guess you know the meaning, ask your fellow Ika or Igbo person , Ukwani knows too.”

assortedofficial:

“Woow. God will continue to direct your part great guy. I personally was able to hv little time with you and i can testify that u are a man full of wisdom. Grace up brother 👏.”

Richgospel_official:

“How many of you remember this man, he was born in 1997 but doing great things beyond his age. In this situation age is just a number. Mindset is everything. Good to know you historical background @luckyudu.”

kings_ny:

“And you were named after a South African reggae artiste Lucky Dube.”

kelvin.okeke27:

“No be only 1997 una for write 2005.”

iamkingdinero1:

“Kai so you be orphan too ? I just pray before this Burna boy matter finish make small thing still reach we orphans too 😞.”

precious_adaobi1:

“You're quite a very young man. You don't look your age. It's well. May your live blossom timelessly against all odds 🙏.”

da.me1111:

“I am 31 years this year but I even think this guy is older than me 😮.”

555luxury_wears:

“Dem name u after lucky-dube, 😂”

ethelakunne:

“You are from Agbor??”

graciewillx_:

“So u Dey 28 years old ehn lucky?😏”

shugarine:

“But your uncle would have told you all this since na since he was with the certificate.”

onyedika.precious.3914:

“So I'm older than you😂😂😂 if I see you for road I might call you Brother o 😂.”

