A content creator Mamauka has opened up about what presenter Nedu Wazobi did to him and how it impacted his career

Amid Nedu's travails with social critic VDM, Mamauka has come out to share how kind Nedu was and noted that there was nothing new about men sleeping with ladies

He added that Nedu showed him how to be a successful content creator and shared other ways the former podcast host assisted him

Nigerian content creator Eze Odinaka, also known as Mamauka, has stated that On-Air Personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobi, is a good man.

He revealed that in the early years of his career in the South East, he reached out to Nedu when he got to Lagos in 2021.

Nedu did content with him, promoted him when he was still working at the radio station Wazobia FM, and gave him money at intervals.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Mamauka added that Nedu Wazobia has never come out to brag about the assistance he rendered to him.

Besides, he said Nedu taught him the business side of content creation and how to make money on Facebook.

Amid Nedu's travails with social critic Vincent Oste, aka Verydarkman (VDM), Mamauka said that Nedu is already a big name. Hence, it will be hard to bring him down.

Moreover, he noted that men have slept with ladies and there was no big deal about it. So, if Nedu has allegedly slept with several ladies, his case is not different.

@djkrossofficial_ commented:

"Deeone called VDM out, VDM leave deeone go Dey attack NEDU unprovoke. Told lies without a single proof and y’all believed him and started calling Nedu names. Atleast some grateful persons still exist."

@okekecynthia_ said:

"We all know that Nedu isn’t perfect and he has his flaws. It’s just that he’s feeling like a sm@ll god in the industry and someone needed to put him in his place. You don’t come at people unprovoked using your guest as a bait… What is wrong is wrong!"

@revictor1 reacted:

"Vdm and his gullible followers will not like this ....tank u for coming out bro."

@_phoenixgold commented:

"I wish more people would come out to share the good things Nedu did for them just like what this guy did."

@abuja__hairwizard said:

"I remember when I newly got my own place, baba came all the way from Lagos just to support me, baba no know me from Adam, that man is genuinely a nice person. This one nobi famzing."

VDM: Deeone apologises to Nedu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Deeone had granted an interview to speak about social media activist, Verydarkman (VDM), and why he decided to expose him.

The funny man had been on VDM's neck and showed an OAP the evidence he had against the activist.

While speaking on national television, he apologised to Nedu for the stress his interview caused him.

