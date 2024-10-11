A video has shown the moment Angela Okorie's landlord allegedly threw her things out over unpaid house rent

It was gathered that she was owing two years rents, she was said to have been avoiding the owner of the house

The clip sparked reactions among fans in the comment section, they shared their take about the actress

All may not be well with Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, going by a report making the rounds about the movie star.

According to popular blogger, Cutie Jullss, the actress was allegedly thrown out of her rented house over unpaid rent.

In the post, it was stated that the role interpreter was allegedly owing up to two years rent. Cutie Jullss claimed that Angela Okorie has been trying to avoid her landlord because of her inability to pay for her rent.

Video of Okorie's belonging trends

In the recording, some of her belonging were seen outside the apartment.

Some men were inside the house trying to move other items belonging to the lady, who called out her colleagues for sleeping with married men.

Some pictures taken and hung on the wall were still in the building. Fans shaded the actress because she had dragged Regina Daniel into her feud with Mercy Johnson.

They noted that it was the God of Johnson and Daniel that was at work.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Angela Okorie's properties outside her house. Here are some of the comments below:

@myfionamuk:

"People who insult former besties and collegues display signs of depression, there is no way your life is fufilled you can spend your spare time draging others."

@glowriamedia:

"Small Regina Daniel’s go just dy laugh for one corner best birthday ever."

@iamaurino:

"And she will be doing giveaways when she never pay her rent. Fake life no dey pay."

@chiegeonujoysilvernus:

"Na people wey dey believe social media flaunt I blame, your bigger than many of them, celebrity without money. Been a celebrity is not been rich so behave yourself."

@coolcatasmr:

"May we never be exposed to our enemies in Jesus Name,the person that sent u this video won't mke heaven."

@ladycecezee:

“It’s well, May God bless her to keep up."

@ginanelo1:

"So even "Legit Queen" dey live fake life."

@lydia_dominic_:

"Ahhhh all the fake lifestyle, she couldn't pay her rent..I think say she be house owner."

@jane_obayuwana:

"But one thing I really don’t understand about some celebrities is how they can’t just live a real life. I get that they’re humans too, and we all have our shortcomings, but it blows my mind when they act like they bought a house while it’s clear they’re actually renting! Now see this wow!"

Angela Okorie speaks about the Zubby Michael

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had opened up on the reason behind her online fight with her male colleague Zubby Michael.

Angela Okorie, in a trending video, shared the different ways Zubby Michael caused her pain, including allegedly bullying her.

The actress also detailed how Zubby Michael humiliated her in the presence of their colleagues during his birthday celebration.

