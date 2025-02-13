A Nigerian man said people are failing to see what he is seeing in the trending video from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

According to the man, the lecturer should share the blame for what transpired because he started the problem

He said it was the lecturer who shoved the student aside which warranted her to react and hence the altercation

A Nigerian man is of the view that Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye should share the blame for the fracas that happened between him and a student.

News emerged and went viral online that a student allegedly slapped, bit and tore the clothes of the lecturer.

The man said Dr Okoye is partly to blame. Photo credit: Facebook/Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye and Instagram/LIB

The lecturer's offence was that he walked into the scene where she was recording a TikTok video.

Nigerians have been sharing their views on the story with some blaming both parties.

One of those who reacted to the story is Eseoghene Al-Faruq Ohwojeheri who partly blamed the lecturer.

He said it was the lecturer who did what led to the fracas because he shoved the student in a manner that was not good.

Eseoghene said:

"What we know as fact in the UNIZIK issue is that the lecturer started the confrontation. The young lady was not even on your path, why did you have to push her in the name of "excuse me" which you said angrily? What is in dispute is exactly how the issue escalated. The young lady said the man came back to seize her phone and in the process it got damaged."

Eseoghene insisted that the lady had the right to react if it was true that her phone was damaged.

He said:

"If you damage someone's phone she has the right to hold your shirt and bite your hand in my opinion. Maybe I am missing some part of the story, I have been looking at it for 24 hours and wondering why no one is seeing that the man started the issue and was visibly angry before she even saw his face.

"That you are a lecturer does not mean you own the school so that students cannot be in their own space again. They are paying for tuition and you are getting paid salary from their tuition and the tax their parents pay. Everybody should respect themselves. You do not shove people off where they are standing like you are the owner of the universe, that is the part that was annoying to watch. Whatever came after that is on you."

Facebook reactions

Folorunsho Sulaiman said:

"Eseoghene Al-Faruq Ohwojeheri bros your points aren’t adding up in this case,she was wrong to do video on the walkways! The only wrong I saw him do is to attempt confiscating her phone by force."

Nana Pharteeymarh said:

"That wasn’t a push. It was just a tap. While tapping might have been a little extra, the look on her face and the words she muttered; especially since the lecturer heard them; were truly disrespectful."

Ex-student of assaulted lecturer speaks

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a man who passed under Dr Michal Chukwudi Okoye as a student has defended him in the ongoing UNIZIK saga.

The man, Ugochukwu Duoh said Dr Okoye was more than a teacher but was also a father and a mentor to him and others.

Ugochukwu condemned the behaviour of the female student who allegedly assaulted Dr Okoye by slapping and biting him.

