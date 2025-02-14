Judy Austin has dedicated a video to her actor husband, Yul Edochie, as the world prepares to mark Valentine's Day

In the post, she called him a new name and declared her undying love for him while claiming that every day with his was Valentine's Day

As expected, fans took to the comment section of her post to share their take about the controversial couple

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has shared a video ahead of 2025 Valentine's Day.

In the clip, Judy Austin was sitting on the sofa while listening to music and singing alone. In the caption of her post, she asserted that she loved her husband forever and a day.

The actress called her husband, baby and shared some love emojis in the post.

Judy Austin also affirmed that every day with her husband was Valentine's Day.

Judy Austin plays love song

A love song was playing in the background, and Judy Austin was robbing her growing baby bump with her hands.

At some points, she pointed at their pictures and affirmed the words of the song that stated that the person in love may be called a fool for failing endlessly in love.

Recall that despite criticism and backlashes, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have not stopped showering love publicly on each other.

Judy Austin does not hesitate to hail her husband in Igbo language at every provocation.

See the video here:

What fans said about Judy Austin

Here are comments from fans about the video:

@chicago.ng reacted:

"All of you raining praises here, may Judy happen to your marriage."

@agbo_benson07 commented:

"Person husband na your greatest achievement, see your smile nah… so happy."

@dimmabailo said:

"This is just her own way of distracting yul from admiring queen mays beauty and success .May yul get another baby mama so that his polygamous call come to pass,Amen."

@trillion_fabric stated:

"How did Yul separate from his former wife is still a shock to me so this life can change people."

@chiomannamdi7029 wrote:

"You dey here dey make video with his picture, while he dey outside with another woman dey enjoy his life that cane wey dey take flog first wife go also reach the second wife that thing he see in you when he is with his wife, he don see the same thing for another woman body."

@uju7386 stated:

"Jesus Christ Omo see beauty hmmm this woman fine pass may, please nobody should insult me ooo hmmm."

@its.derachukwu said:

"She is indeed beautiful haters leave her d hell alone."

@johnson_92060 shared:

"Yul bad luck. U came in his life he lost ĥis first Son, you came his life he lost respect, you came in his life brand's stop working with him for endorsement chai.you came to Yul life he became vegetable, even with all the diety you serve his not achieving anything."

Yul Edochie speaks about wealth

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had aired his view about the best way for youths to live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

