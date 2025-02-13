Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law and singer Juma Jux was also among the artistes who made it to this year's Headies Awards nomination list

The Nollywood actress also celebrated Juma Jux's nomination while calling on her fans and followers to take action

Juma Jux's nomination comes a few days after his Islamic wedding with Iyabo Ojo's daughter Pricilla Ojo in Tanzania

It is another moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo as her son-in-law and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux earned a nomination on the recently released 17th Headies Awards list.

Juma Jux, who recently tied the knot with Iyabo Ojo's daughter and second child Pricilla Ojo was nominated in the Best East African Artist of the Year category.

Juma Jux nominated for Headies' Best East African Artist of the Year. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

An excited Iyabo Ojo while sharing the news called on her fans and supporters to rally around Juma Jux by voting for him.

"Amazing news in the midst of our celebration! @juma_jux has been nominated! For best East African artist of the year at the 17th HEADIES AWARDS @the_headies My people, let's rally together and show our support. Please go vote in huge numbers! Let's stand behind our own. He is one of us now," Iyabo Ojo wrote.

The actress also congratulated her son-in-law, writing,

"Congratulations @juma_jux on your well-deserved nomination! Many more to come, and may you emerge victorious, Amen."

Juma Jux was nominated alongside his countryman Diamond Platnumz, Rwanda's Bruce Melodie and Uganda's Azawi.

See Iyabo Ojo's post as she congratulated her son-inlaw over his Headies nomination below:

Reactions as Juma Jux bags Headies nomination

Read the comments below:

murah_home_affairs said:

"Tell us how to vote....we are voting for him massively🔥as he love our priscy❤️ we love him too paa."

clickngobest reacted:

"The guy is a good singer. He will surely win."

ajokefabricenterprise

"Now he will taste Nigerians effect congratulations our in-law."

ogbaigha_chinenye

"Queen mother just drop update on how to vote. 😍 We pin."

bossladyofficials4

"The voting will be massive. Juma, it's now that you will know that you have good inlaws."

Gospel singers earn Headies nomination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gospel singers Lawrence Oyor, Dunsin Oyekan, Mercy Chinwo, among others were nominated for Headies Awards.

Several netizens, however, expressed displeasure over the category they were nominated in.

Someone said: "You can kuku keep your name if you can't use the right word. It's GOSPEL!!!"

Source: Legit.ng